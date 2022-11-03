After going blow-for-blow for four sets, North Pole jumped on West Valley early in the fifth set and was never threatened in a 15-5 win to send the Patriots into tonight’s Mid-Alaska Conference championship game at Lathrop.
The encore performance was completely unlike the first four notes the teams hit, with North Pole winning sets one and three 25-14 and 25-19 and the Wolf Pack battling back both times to take sets two and four 25-16 and 25-17.
Service aces by Jayden Gettinger and Hunter Barber followed by a front-line tip by McKenna Smith staked North Pole to a 5-1 lead in the fifth and deciding set. After a timeout, North Pole extended its lead to 8-1 on an attack error, and a pair of kills by Nita Kozie. Following a second timeout in the fifth set, the Patriots’ lead grew on an attack error, an ace by Barber and another Kozie kill. An Emily Hockin ace secured the victory for North Pole.
“Anytime that we and West Valley go head-to-head, we know it’s probably going to be a five-set brawl,” Patriots coach William Johnson said. “We were able to ride our momentum as long as we could, and fortunately we came out on top, but any given day.”
West Valley’s height made a difference early, with key blocks by Rylee DeVaughn and Layla Fields supporting attacks at the net by Samantha Manley and Haley Story. But after never leading or trailing by more than two, North Pole went on a 12-1 run to close out the first set at 25-14. Communication errors dogged the Wolf Pack early, as three points were lost when the ball fall to the ground on their side of the net after an initial dig. A service error and three attack errors further stalled West Valley’s offense.
But the Wolf Pack quickly rebounded. Saige May’s serving staked West Valley to an 8-0 lead to open the second set, and from that point, front-row play by the Wolf Pack again made the difference. This time with West Valley outscoring the Patriots 17-16 to even the match with a 25-16 win.
“There were definitely a lot of ups and downs in the match,” Wolf Pack coach Stella Christman said. “When they were hot they were hot, and it was a great game to watch and just a very fun game to be a part of.”
From 5-2 in the third set, a kill and an ace by West Valley’s Madison Inderrieden helped stretch the lead to 8-3. A trio of aces served by North Pole freshman Barber — playing her first game on the varsity squad — preceded a Wolf Pack attack error to draw North Pole back to within one at 10-9, and following a timeout North Pole went ahead on three attack errors and a net violation for a 13-10 lead.
Again, West Valley fell victim to its own mistakes with two attack errors and a call for a lift extending the lead to 16-11 before an Ashlyn Quiros kill made the score 17-11.
Down 19-12, Inderrieden again laid down a powerful kill to get the ball back and a combined block by DeVaughn and Inderrieden drew West Valley within 20-14. The Wolf Pack drew within five three times before Barber served match point to end it at 25-19.
West Valley’s Samantha Manley and North Pole’s Jayden Gettinger gave their teams a spark with powerful kills in the early going of the fourth set. A tip by North Pole’s McKenna Smith took the match to 8-8.
“She has really started to find her swing and her own momentum from the outside — and the tips — she’s really worked on those,” Johnson said of his libero-turned-outside hitter.
Down 13-8 in the fourth set, North Pole scored the next six points to take a 14-13 lead. Another tip by Smith put the Patriots up 15-14, an ace by Inderrieden and kill by DeVaughn put West Valley back up 17-16. Kristy Miller’s serving sent West Valley out on an 8-1 run as the Wolf Pack once again drew even with a 25-17 win, setting up the fifth and final set.
North Pole and MAC regular-season champion Lathrop will play tonight at 6 in the Lathrop gym.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.