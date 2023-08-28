Jade Skipps scored the North Pole’s girls’ flag football team’s first touchdown of the season on Monday, and then she did it again.
After the Patriots’ season-opener against Lathrop ended in a 0-0 tie last week, they hosted West Valley. The Wolf Pack beat Lathrop a week ago and thus arguably entered the game at North Pole as the favorite.
But thanks to a touchdown in the final minute, the Patriots grabbed their first win of the season despite trailing for nearly the entire second half.
West Valley started the game with the ball but wasn’t able to get anything going. The Wolf Pack punted, and a penalty backed them up further to where they allowed a punt return to near the redzone.
Soon after, North Pole’s Skipps burst through from about 20 yards out, putting the home team ahead, 6-0.
The Wolf Pack punted on their second drive as well but took over on downs after North Pole’s offense took the field a second time. West Valley quarterback Aysha Peters connected on a 25-yard pass to Ryleigh Roach to near midfield. After a couple of penalties, Hannah Willis got the visitors to the 50-yard line on a run, but they couldn’t quite get the yardage they needed on fourth down.
The Patriots crossed into Wolf Pack territory but couldn’t convert on fourth-down-and-short, sending the ball back to the visitors just before halftime. Peters connected with another receiver for about 25 yards, this time to Kameryn Bartlett. She then found Bartlett again for about 15 yards with less than a minute remaining in the half.
After a short run play, the Wolf Pack called a timeout with enough time remaining on the clock for one play. They scored on a pass to Bartlett as the buzzer sounded. Peters ran the ball in for a one-point conversion to suddenly give the lead to the Wolf Pack, 7-6, going into halftime.
North Pole went three-and-out upon starting the second half with the ball, and West Valley fielded a short punt at the opposing 30-yard line and returned it about five yards. Peters ran on consecutive plays, then drew a roughing the passer call. That helped West Valley score from close range. Although, they couldn’t get the conversion, so they led 13-6.
Two drives later, North Pole flipped the field to the Wolf Pack 30-yard line with a deep pass to Tiahna Guzman. Skipps then ran the ball in from outside the 10-yard line for a touchdown. However, a failed conversion attempt left the score where it was, at 13-12 in favor of West Valley.
Once the Wolf Pack got the ball back and picked up a first down in the waning minutes, it appeared the Patriots had fallen just short again.
They got another chance when West Valley punted the ball back to them with just over a minute remaining. The Patriots immediately connected on a deep pass to the visitors’ 25-yard line, then completed another pass for 10 yards with just under 30 seconds to go.
Bartlett broke up a pass on third down, but North Pole improbably connected on a pass to Guzman in the end zone on fourth down with just five seconds left.
The Wolf Pack had enough time for two more plays but couldn’t find any traction, as the Patriots won 18-13 in the first of a few matchups between the two teams this season.
It was a whirlwind day for the Patriots, who fielded their first-ever junior varsity flag football team immediately before the varsity matchup. The junior varsity group had yet to even practice together as a team but set the tone for a successful evening for the Patriots.
In the JV game, West Valley had a chance to tie it up after a 50-plus yard touchdown run. Down 21-18, West Valley went for the 3-point conversion from 15 yards out and ran a double reverse but couldn’t convert. They set the tone for an eerily similar finish to the varsity game when they got the ball back once more while trailing with seconds left, but the Patriots got into the backfield and blew up the play before their opponent even got the chance to do a second handoff.
North Pole’s varsity flag football squad improved to 1-0-1 with Monday’s win, while West Valley dropped to 1-1-0 on the season.
Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544