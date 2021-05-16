The North Pole Patriots suffered their first loss of the season on Monday and battled back from an eight run deficit on Wednesday.
Saturday afternoon in Delta, the Patriots didn’t have anywhere near as much trouble.
Brayden Grorud went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI’s while Conner Lancer tossed eight K’s in five innings as North Pole cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Huskies on the road. The Pats are now 6-1 on the season.
North Pole started off well as Alex Garcia’s sacrifice fly scored Logan Fischer in the top of the first to make it 1-0. The Patriots extended their lead to 2-0.
Delta managed to cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the first thanks to a run scored on an error. That made it just 2-1.
Nic Clark of the Patriots scored on an error the next inning to get the lead back to two runs.
In the fourth inning, North Pole kept it going as Fischer’s RBI groundout scored Riley Perry to make it 4-1 Pats. Colin Drumhiller scored on an error to add another run the same inning, and Brayden Grorud’s RBI single scored Garcia right after that to make it a 6-1 game.
Things went scoreless after that until the bottom of the sixth when Delta added another run. North Pole scored their seventh run in the top of the seventh inning when Garcia’s RBI single scored Perry to give the game it’s final score.
Lancer gave up just two hits and the one run scored on him was unearned.
North Pole will play again on Tuesday against Monroe Catholic at Growden while Delta’s next game will come Friday against West Valley.
