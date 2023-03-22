Stewart Erhart

Coach Colten Growden’s Wolfpack, featuring two-time state player of the year Stewart Erhart, enters today’s ASAA State Tournament as the No. 1 seed in Class 4A.

 Mariana Low / Daily News-Miner

March Madness continues in Anchorage today for five Interior teams, including the No. 1 seed in Class 4A West Valley High School boys basketball team.

Fresh off a regional championship victory over Monroe Catholic, today’s ASAA State Tournament in Anchorage will include the No. 5-seed Rams in 4A boys, Monroe Catholic’s girls in Class 3A, Lathrop’s girls in Class 4A, and Delta’s boys in Class 3A.