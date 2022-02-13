The Monroe Catholic Rams boy’s basketball team lost in the semifinals of the 44th Annual Valdez Elks Basketball Tournament to the Houston Hawks, by a score of 51-46. The Rams once again got of to a slow start, falling behind 25-13 at halftime.
The Rams were led by freshman Jett McCullough’s 15 points and junior Trevor Mahler’s 13. The Rams shutdown the high-powered Hawks offense and ultimately cut the lead to one in the fourth quarter but were simply not able to score enough points. The Rams turned the ball over 19 times and shot 6-29 from the three-point line.
As head coach of the Monroe boys, I think until we figure out how to take care of the basketball and finish plays, we are going to find ourselves on the wrong side of the score. We have a very small margin for error. We cannot afford to play sloppy and shoot the ball poorly and expect to win against good teams. We got good games from Evan Puryear and Jack Mavencamp off the bench.
The Rams were square off with the Nome Nanooks Saturday for third place.
Monroe Girl’s Basketball
The Monroe Catholic girls basketball team defeated the North Pole Patriots by a score of 50-40, to advance to the championship game of the 44th Annual Valdez Elks Basketball Tournament.
The game remained competitive throughout the first half, with the Rams taking a 30-22 half time lead.
The Rams made a strong push early in the fourth quarter, ultimately building a lead of 14 points.
The Rams were led by freshman Shannel Kovalsky and sophomore Miranda Wilkerson, who hit back to back three point shots to break the game open.
“I’m very proud of our girls and the way they competed,” said head coach of the Monroe girl’s team Bob Burcell.
“We have some very talented young ladies and lots of room to grow. I’m excited about the potential for this team to do some special things as we move toward the end of the season. Tomorrow night’s championship game will be a great opportunity to play in a fun atmosphere and continue to grow toward our goal of becoming the best team we can ultimately be.”
Junior Alicia Guzman led the Patriots with a game high 17.