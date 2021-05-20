The last two times the Monroe Catholic Rams took on the North Pole Patriots, things didn’t go the Rams way to say the least.
Tuesday evening at Growden Park, however, everything seemed to go their way.
Gabriel Angaiak went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI’s while striking out four batters in relief in an outstanding effort to help lead the Rams to a 5-0 victory over the Pats. The Rams are now over .500 at 4-3 overall, but more importantly are 4-1 in conference play. The loss moves North Pole to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in conference.
“This is a huge win,” said Angaiak. “This shows just how much better we’re getting as a team and as a family.”
It was also nice revenge for Monroe. The Patriots were on the winning end of a 10-4 non-conference game earlier in the season and a 6-2 conference match on May 1st. With Tuesday’s win, though, they now move into first place in the MAC.
In addition to Angaiak, the Rams received big help from their ace Shaun Conwell. The senior started the game on the mound and gave up just one hit while striking out five in 4.2 innings of work.
As for North Pole, it was just their second loss in a year that’s gone so well for them, having lost to West Valley 8-6 on May 10th. After a comeback win over Hutchison and a solid winning effort over Delta, Tuesday’s result was a setback that moves them to second in the MAC. Head coach James Fischer was candid after the game.
“(Today is) by no means (the result we want),” he said. “Not even close to what we wanted. Shaun Conwell pitched a great game, but we came up with two hits the whole game. You’re never going to win a game with two hits.”
After both teams failed to score for three and a half innings, Angaiak got the first run on the board after Jonathan Swank reached base on an error to give Monroe a 1-0 lead. Jack Mavencamp earned an RBI single the very next at-bat that scored Miles Fowler to make it a 2-0 game heading into the fifth.
The Rams added their final three runs the next inning beginning with Angaiak’s triple to score Aden Sadler and Jase McCullough. Angaiak then scored on a passed ball to make it 5-0.
After allowing two runners to reach base with two outs in the final inning, Angaiak got the last K to end the game.
Logan Fischer had both hits for North Pole while Carter Lancer struck out seven from the mound. Lancer only surrendered two earned runs, but poor defense doomed the Pats.
Monroe will next play a double-header against Lathrop at Growden on Thursday while North Pole hosts Delta at Newby on Saturday.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.