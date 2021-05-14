There was a bit of good news for both Monroe Catholic and North Pole Wednesday evening. The good news for North Pole, their record is now 7-4 after getting a win. For Monroe Catholic, they’re 1-0 in conference as they got their first win of the year.
The Rams and Patriots faced off in a double-header Wednesday evening at the S. Davis Softball Complex and both teams came out with a win. The first game ended in a 5-1 victory for Monroe, their first win of the year that gives them a 1-0 record in conference play. The second game was an 11-5 non-conference win for North Pole as that helped return some confidence and improve their numbers.
The hero of the first game was Monroe’s Delany Ott. Ott was playing for the first time this season after an injury kept her out of the lineup to start the year, and she responded with excellence. In the circle, Ott gave up just one hit in the game, walked only two batters, and struckout eight of the 17 she faced. She was just as special at the plate, picking up two RBI doubles in the game.
North Pole actually went up 1-0 in the first game after Alicia Guzman’s RBI single scored Cece Martinez to put the Lady Patriots in the first inning. That was the only hit of the game for North Pole as Monroe responded with Ott’s RBI double in the second scored Kenady Ward.
Mayana Rojas picked up the first hit for an 8th graded by Monroe and ultimately scored on an RBI double by Miranda Wilkerson in the third inning. An RBI double by Casey Elterman scored Wilkerson right after and Elterman eventually scored on a Wild Pitch. Ward was later walked and scored on Ott’s double to give the Rams five runs and the game it’s final score.
Due to it being a double-header, the game ended after 3.5 innings.
The second game was a total turn around for the Lady Patriots. Lylah Murrah was exceptional both in the circle and at the plate. Murrah gave up just one hit, walked three, and struckout five. At the plate, she was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI’s.
North Pole was hot from the start and never let up as they scored 10 runs in the first inning thanks to singles by Martinez, Breneke Tobin, and Taylor Croan, a triple by Sierra Howard, and a single and triple from Murrah. A third inning triple by Murrah followed by a Wild Pitch scored the last run for North Pole.
After falling behind 10-0, though, Monroe didn’t concede. They responded with three runs in the bottom first thanks to Elterman’s RBI groundout to score Wilkerson, Isa Stewart’s run on a Wild Pitch, and Ward’s score on an RBI single by Ott. The Rams scored again when Cate Atchison’s RBI single sent Ott home in the third inning.
That game only went to four innings due to it being a double-header.
Patriots head coach Todd Schallock said he was proud of the girls for responding well in the second game and is looking forward to the team’s big conference double-header this Saturday at Delta. Monroe head coach Joe Ribar highlighted Ott’s play in the first game as well as the play of her teammates. He was proud of the squad for not giving up in the second game. The Rams’ next match will come as a double-header this Saturday against Hutchison beginning at noon.
