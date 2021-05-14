A day after the Monroe Catholic girls got their first win of the season against North Pole, the Monroe boys had quite the exciting match themselves.
This time, however, the Patriots made sure they didn’t take the loss.
Jase McCullough’s fourth goal of the contest gave Monroe the lead in the 79th minute, but Riley Walters scored his first of the game in stoppage time to end Wednesday’s game between the Rams and the Patriots in a 4-4 tie. North Pole’s 5-1 win earlier in the season gives them the top seed in the conference and the bid to state, but due to this year’s state tournament structure the Rams will also head to State as the two seed in the conference, according to head coach John Mayer.
While the girls game on Tuesday saw North Pole go up 3-0 before falling 6-5, it was the Monroe boys who got off to the hot start on Wednesday. McCullough collected his first goal early to give the Rams the lead before Luis Bonilla-Rodriguez scored to tie the game after. Monroe was back in the lead with McCullough’s second goal off a corner header before Gabriel Hollett’s goal just before halftime led to a 2-2 tie.
In the second half, the Patriots got back in front just two minutes in on a goal by Bryce Wyman. In the 62nd minute, McCullough picked up the hat trick after making his way past the North Pole keeper for the score to tie things up at 3-3. That helped set up late fireworks by both team.
In the 79th minute, with North Pole down their regular keeper James Aleshire due to injury, McCullough picked up his fourth goal of the day on an empty net to give the Rams a 4-3 lead. With stoppage time in effect and the clock winding down, North Pole missed a goal off the cross bar which could’ve sealed it for the Rams. Walters wouldn’t let the Pats take the L as he came in to sink the shot in the net and force a draw.
“This is Riley’s first year playing organized soccer,” said North Pole head coach Damon Crutcher. “The kid’s got more heart than anyone else on the field for either team. It’s jut evident when you watch him sprint, watch him block clearances, watch him win the ball out of the air. He’s not tall, but he somehow gets up over people. He’s just a fighter.”
North Pole will play two more games this season, one at 10 a.m. on Saturday against Lathrop and one on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against West Valley. Both games are non-conference. Monroe, on the other hand, has just one match remaining on May 20th against Eielson at 7:30 p.m.. That game will be a conference match, but Monroe won the last battle against Eielson 10-1. McCullough said after the game that he’s confident in the direction his team is heading.
“I think we’re pretty solid right now,” he said. “I guess defense would be our biggest weakness, but if we strengthen that up I think we’ll be solid.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.