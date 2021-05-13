Monroe Catholic hadn’t fielded individual boys and girls soccer teams in over ten years. The last time the girls faced the North Pole Lady Patriots, they ended up on the wrong side of a 7-3 final score. Heading into Tuesday night, they hadn’t won a game all year.
By the time Tuesday came to an end, it was nothing but smiles and celebrations on the Lady Ram sideline.
After the Lady Rams fell behind three goals to start, Shelby Eidenmiller scored five goals by herself, including one in the 71st minute to break a tie that wound up sending Monroe into the win column 6-5 and into each others arms in jubilant celebration.
Sure, the Lady Rams aren’t going to state due to the 12-9 goal differential on the season against North Pole. Sure, it’s just one win after multiple lopsided losses to begin the year. If you’d told that to the Monroe girls Tuesday evening, however, not one of them would’ve heard you and if they had, they wouldn’t care. Tuesday night at FYSA, every last Lady Ram felt like a champion.
“This feels amazing,” said a smiling Eidenmiller. “I’ve been waiting for this all year and I’m glad we got to (win) this game.”
As for North Pole, they still clinched a state berth even with the loss. After going up 3-0 to start the game and leading 5-3 in the second half, however, the mood was somber after the game.
“We’ve been preaching the matter of will to the team this season,” said head coach Damon Crutcher. “Specifically the willingness to step in front of people and win the ball, head the ball when it’s necessary, throw a good tackle when it’s necessary, put your body on the line and do what you have to do to be successful on the field of play. We think we were definitely outworked in that today and that’s basically what it came down to in my opinion. (Monroe) had a little bit more will than us tonight.”
The Lady Patriots didn’t seem to lack any will early on. Katy Vinton earned a hat trick after just 17 minutes of play to put North Pole up 3-0 and had the game looking like another rout. Eidenmiller’s goals in the 20th and 24th minute cut the deficit to 3-2 to put the Lady Patriots on their heels after that. After a missed penalty kick, North Pole’s Desi Dutra rebounded and got the ball in the net anyway in the 29th minute to make it a 4-2 game and seemingly get the Lady Pats back on track. However, Eidenmiller was able to get past North Pole’s keeper late in the first half and punch the ball in to make it a 4-3 game heading into the break.
One minute into the second half, Vinton scored her fourth goal of the evening and returned a two-goal lead to the Lady Patriots. Nine minutes after that, however, Eidenmiller was at it again, scoring her fourth goal of the contest and bringing the Lady Rams back within one. Ten minutes later, Katie Wrobel made the goal of the game up to that point as she tied things up at 5-5, setting up Eidenmiller for the late heroics.
In the 71st minute, Eidenmiller got going down the field, managed to get past the defender and the keeper, and essentially walked the goal from a safe distance to put Monroe on top for the first time of the evening, of the season, and for good.
“I knew if I kicked it hard it probably wouldn’t have gone in so I tried going lightly and made it fun,” said Eidenmiller.
Monroe won’t be going to state this year, but the way Eidenmiller, Wrobel, head coach John Mayer, junior Katie Bast (who Mayer singled out as having a standout game), and the rest of the Monroe Catholic team and fans were feeling after the game, Tuesday night was their state championship.
Monroe will play West Valley Saturday at 4 p.m. for their season finale while North Pole will have a non-conference match against Lathrop at noon on Saturday.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.