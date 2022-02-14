The Monroe Catholic Rams boys basketball team lost their second consecutive game, falling to the Nome Nanooks by a score of 50-32 in the third place game of the 44th annual Valdez Elks Basketball Tournament.
Initially the game looked like it would be a highly competitive game, with both teams trading baskets and leads in the first half, before Nome hit a buzzer beating three to lead 15-13. The game remained competitive through the half, despite the Rams shooting 1-9 from the three point line. In the second half Nome pulled away and the game was never closer than eight points. Billy Bast had a big game, scoring 17 points on 8-11 shooting. No other Ram scored more than six points.
As head coach I’d say we played with great spirit and energy early. Unfortunately, when you don’t see the ball go through the basket, it tends to impact your energy and fight. Somewhere along the way we just ran out of fight. We struggle to screen and use screens, which has led to our being too reliant on the three-point shot. That’s on me. I have to do a better job.
Despite falling to 11-5 on the season, I think the team has a lot to play for.
I’d say, everything we want is still within our grasp. We can still compete within our region and earn a birth to the state tournament. We can still reach our goal of becoming the best team we can be by the final buzzer. We have our weaknesses, but I’d take my guys over any other in the state. They are fun to coach and they genuinely care about one another. It’s hard to ask for more than that.
Trevor Mahler and Jett McCullough were named to the all-tournament team.
Monroe Girls
The Monroe Catholic girls basketball team captured the championship of the 44th Annual Valdez Elks Basketball Tournament, defeating the Nome Nanooks by a score of 61-22. The Rams, playing with great energy and effort, made everything hard on the Nanooks, who turned the ball over 28 times. The Rams full court pressure and half-court defense held the Nanooks to only eight field goals and 23% shooting for the game.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” said head coach of the Monroe Catholic girl’s basketball team Bob Burcell. “Our girls got better all tournament and tonight, we played with incredible energy and enthusiasm for the game. We have a lot of good players and on any given night, someone different can step up. This team plays with an unselfishness that is uncommon in this day and age. These girls just want to win.”
Miranda Wilkerson continued her stellar play with a game high 15 points, all from the three-point line, where she shot 5-5. The Rams also got great production from the post, where Sophia Stepovich, Tatyana Snowden and Shannel Kovalsky led a three pronged attack, scoring 22 of the Rams 61 points.
“When you can score from the perimter and inside, it makes your team that much harder to defend,” said Burcell. “We are not a finished product. We have a lot more room to improve, but we are moving in a good direction and one that should be exciting to our girls, our fans and the Catholic School’s Community.”
Maggie Zaverl was named to the all-tournament team and Shannel Kovalsky was named tournament MVP.