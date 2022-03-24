Down 33-31 to Sitka with 21 seconds left, the Monroe Catholic High School Lady Rams had a chance to overcome a poor shooting performance and live to play another game. However, a clutch defensive stop from the ladies of Sitka would ruin any such chance, ending the game 33-31.
A slow start and a sweltering Wolves defense proved too much Thursday for the Rams, knocking the basketball team out of the running for a 3A state title in the 2022 First National Bank of Alaska Basketball State Championships at Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
The game began much how it ended with Sitka forcing turnovers and misses, seeing the Rams go down early, ending the first down 11-2.
The Rams would not give up, though, digging deep over the next two and a half quarters to stay in the game.
The Wolves held a commanding lead much of the game until a Katrina Bass three-pointer followed by two consecutive steals and a Shannel Kovalsky jump hook erased a five-point deficit, tying it 31-31.
While trading defensive stops, the girls stayed deadlocked until Bass’s late turnover and injury gave the Wolves new life. Sitka drove to the basket before Tawny Smith’s injury and drawn foul put the Wolves at the line for two points.
With just 21 seconds, fresh off the bench, Marina Olney-Miller replaced Smith at the line and sank the deciding free throws for the most important shots of the night.
The free throws would prove to be the game-winner as Sitka would come down, force a turnover and move on to face the winner of Barrow vs. Grace Christian.
The Wolves were paced in the game by Maitlin Young, who netted 18 of the Sitka’s 33 points, adding three rebounds and a steal.
For the second game-in-a-row, Kovalsky led the Rams, who put up an efficient eight points, adding four rebounds and a steal. Sophia Stepovich and Margaret Zaverl combined for another 15 points, eight and seven, respectively.
The game came down to defense, though. Although the Rams put up nearly twice as many shots as Sitka, the ball seldomly hit the bottom of the net, as the team shot a putrid 24% from the field and 15% from three.
Opening day recap
Wednesday brought opening day play at the 3A and 4A tournament in Anchorage, with four local schools participating: Lathrop High’s girl’s team, Hutchison’s boy’s team, Monroe Catholic’s girl and West Valley’s boy’s team.
It proved to be a rough day for the schools, as just the first-seeded Monroe Catholic girls would move on, beating eighth-seeded Valdez, 36-21.
Monroe and Valdez got off to a slow start, seeing the teams deadlocked after the first quarter at 4 points each. However, the Rams would tighten up to begin the second quarter, going on a 14-0 run over the first 7 minutes of action.
The Rams defense dictated the game and held the Valdez girls to just 34% shooting from the field and 25% from three for the game. Monroe Catholic’s opportunistic defense thrived in the opening round, forcing 10 steals plus seven additional deflections.
Offensively and defensively, the Rams were led by Katrina Bast and Shannel Kovalsky, who combined for 16 of the team’s 36 points, as well as five of the 10 steals.
The Rams moved on to face Sitka High School on Thursday, ultimately falling to the Wolves.
Lathrop High School
The Lathrop High School girl’s basketball team opened the day’s play against the top-seeded Anchorage Christian Lions.
The Lions used a dominant defense that forced 27 steals to run away with the victory, 84-18, setting up a round two appearance against Ketchikan on Thursday.
The Lions dominated out of the gate, coming out in a full-court press to begin the game. However, Anchorage Christian used their defense to effectively end the game in the first quarter, running out to a 24-3 lead at the end of one.
Offensively, Anchorage Christian was fueled by five players scoring more than 10 points, including a 19-point, 12-assist, six-steal performance by Sayvia Sellers.
Hutchison High School
On the boy’s side, the North Star Borough teams opened with Hutchison facing off against the Nanooks of Nome-Beltz.
A stifling defensive performance by the Nome-Beltz boys would define the game, seeing the Nanooks walk away with a 68-39 win, moving on to face one-seeded Houston.
Hutchison’s Evan Moss led the way in keeping their hopes alive, netting 12 points and a steal. Nome-Beltz would hone on the Hawks’ focal point, forcing Moss into 10 of the Hawks’ 20 turnovers.
For the Nanooks, Finn Gregg led the way with 16 points, four assists, four rebounds, and six steals.
West Valley High School
To wrap up day one of the Alaska State basketball championships, West Valley High School sought to change the North Star Borough’s fortunes against Colony High School.
The Wolf Pack seemed poised to do just that after three quarters, entering the fourth with a 37-31 advantage against the Knights.
A dominant fourth-quarter performance by the Knights and Jayce Underwood would sink the Wolf Pack. Underwood led the teams in scoring with an efficient 25 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals.
West Valley’s Tyriq Luke attempted to keep the Wolf Pack in the game, recording a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.