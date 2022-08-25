The raucous Monroe Catholic High School student section was simply stating what those watching in the gym and on the court were already aware of.
“You can’t stop her,” they chanted in unison. “You can’t stop her.”
The “her” in this case was 6-foot senior Sophia Stepovich. And in a nip-and-tuck fourth set with West Valley High, she continually had the big kills from the left side that enabled the Rams to hold on to a narrow lead that eventually became the margin of victory in a 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21 match.
“She still has a lot of stuff to work at,” Rams coach Dave Obermeyer said. “But she’s going to be hard to stop as we go forward.”
The Wolf Pack found the formula in the third set, rallying to avoid being shut out on their homecourt even though this was technically an away game. Continuing repairs from frozen pipes and a collapsed roof on the Monroe gymnasium make it unlikely the Rams will be able to play at home this fall.
Keyed by attacks by Rylee DeVaughn and Mataya Powers, the Wolf Pack jumped out to leads of 8-1 and 12-2 in the third set. That prompted Obermeyer to call his second timeout of the set.
“I told the girls if we’re going to win the game we’ve got to start, and if we’re not going to lose we at least need to show them we’re fighting.”
It was too late to turn the tide in the third set, but a serving run by junior Nadia Chernich pulled the Rams with 12-9. Three straight points helped West Valley stretch its lead back to 15-9, and the closest the Monroe would get while the set was in question was 21-16 and 22-17. But even after the Rams pulled with 22-19, a service error and consecutive kills by the Wolf Pack gave them the third set.
They threatened to carry that momentum into the fourth set and even up the match with a 4-1 start. Again, Chernich stopped the bleeding, reeling off five winning points including a service ace to make give Monroe a 6-4 lead.
From that point, any time West Valley drew near it seemed to be Stepovich attacking from the left side to keep the Wolf Pack at bay. She delivered five kills from that point and Jane Menard added a pair.
DeVaughn and Samantha Manley had back-to-back kills to briefly give West Valley a 20-19 lead, but a service error evened the game at 20 and Stepovich’s fifth kill of the set ensured the Rams wouldn’t trail the rest of the way. They closed out the match with a Wolf Pack service error and three attack errors.
“Our serving’s got to be better,” Obermyer said, looking to a season with exceptional potential for a squad with five seniors. “Delaney Ott did a great job for us back row.”
West Valley’s next match will be at home on Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. against Palmer. Monroe will have a displaced home match against Nikiski that day at Lathrop. Game time is 4:30 p.m.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.
