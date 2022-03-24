Four Interior high school teams chased a state title. Three are already out after day one.
Wednesday brought opening day play at the 3A and 4A 2022 First National Bank Alaska State Championships in Anchorage, with four local schools participating: Lathrop High’s girl’s team, Hutchison’s boy’s team, Monroe Catholic’s girl and West Valley’s boy’s team.
It proved to be a rough day for the schools, as just the first-seeded Monroe Catholic girls would move on, beating eighth-seeded Valdez, 36-21.
Monroe and Valdez got off to a slow start, seeing the teams deadlocked after the first quarter at 4 points each. However, the Rams would tighten up to begin the second quarter, going on a 14-0 run over the first 7 minutes of action.
The Rams defense dictated the game and held the Valdez girls to just 34% shooting from the field and 25% from three for the game. Monroe Catholic’s opportunistic defense thrived in the opening round, forcing 10 steals plus seven additional deflections.
Offensively and defensively, the Rams were led by Katrina Bast and Shannel Kovalsky, who combined for 16 of the team’s 36 points, as well as five of the 10 steals.
The Rams move on to face Sitka High School 3:15 p.m. today.
Lathrop High School
The Lathrop High School girl’s basketball team opened the day's play against the top-seeded Anchorage Christian Lions.
The Lions used a dominant defense that forced 27 steals to run away with the victory, 84-18, setting up a round two appearance against Ketchikan on Thursday.
The Lions dominated out of the gate, coming out in a full-court press to begin the game. However, Anchorage Christian used their defense to effectively end the game in the first quarter, running out to a 24-3 lead at the end of one.
Offensively, Anchorage Christian was fueled by five players scoring more than 10 points, including a 19-point, 12-assist, six-steal performance by Sayvia Sellers.
Hutchison High School
On the boy’s side, the North Star Borough teams opened with Hutchison facing off against the Nanooks of Nome-Beltz.
A stifling defensive performance by the Nome-Beltz boys would define the game, seeing the Nanooks walk away with a 68-39 win, moving on to face one-seeded Houston.
Hutchison’s Evan Moss led the way in keeping their hopes alive, netting 12 points and a steal. Nome-Beltz would hone on the Hawks’ focal point, forcing Moss into 10 of the Hawks’ 20 turnovers.
For the Nanooks, Finn Gregg led the way with 16 points, four assists, four rebounds, and six steals.
West Valley High School
To wrap up day one of the Alaska State basketball championships, West Valley High School sought to change the North Star Borough's fortunes against Colony High School.
The Wolf Pack seemed poised to do just that after three quarters, entering the fourth with a 37-31 advantage against the Knights.
A dominant fourth-quarter performance by the Knights and Jayce Underwood would sink the Wolf Pack. Underwood led the teams in scoring with an efficient 25 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals.
West Valley’s Tyriq Luke attempted to keep the Wolf Pack in the game, recording a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.