Frank Ostanik, the athletic director for Monroe Catholic High School, informed the News-Miner by way of text message that the school does not plan on fielding a football team this coming school year.
Monroe last fielded a football team during the 2021 season where they would finish with a 4-3 record, including a 3-0 record in the Denali conference.
Following the 2021 season, Monroe would cease football operations and forgo participating in 2022.
Monroe informed the News-Miner in October of 2022 that they intended to attempt a return to the field in 2023 by playing nine-man football.
Monroe originally planned to join with Ben Eielson High School, Seward High School, Nikiski High School and Valdez High School to field nine-man football teams.
The News-Miner was told in October that the plan was to play nine-man football in 2023 and into the foreseeable future.
The move to nine-man was originally going to take place due to a dwindling number of athletes.
The News-Miner reported back in October that Monroe’s intentions were to field a nine-man team when enrollment numbers were down, but return to eleven-man when possible.
Unless something changes, Monroe will not be participating in any form of football this year.
