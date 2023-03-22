It may be defense that wins championships, but offensive rebounding gave Monroe Catholic’s girls basketball team a huge boost in their opening game Wednesday morning at the ASAA State Basketball Tournament at the Alaska Airlines Center.
Time and again the Rams were able to grab the ball following missed shots at the offensive end, providing not only second-chance point possibilities but also controlling the ball through most of the game en route to a 53-27 win over Kenai Central in the Class 3A bracket.
The second-seeded Rams (22-5 and ranked No. 6 overall in Alaska) advance to play No. 3 seed Mount Edgecumbe, 49-34 winners over Valdez. Tipoff will be 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
Controlling the pace throughout the game, Monroe Catholic jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Emma Beck scored four points in the paint for the Kardinals to draw to within 7-4. But that would be as close as Kenai Central came, as the Rams extended their lead to 13-4 at the end of the first period, routinely using height inside and hustle outside to come away with missed shots.
“Rebounding is going to be a big deal in all of high school basketball, but especially against a team like Kenai because their best player is their tallest player,” Rams coach Frank Ostanik said of the 5-foot-10 Beck, who finished with 19 points. “So enabling us to get a basket off a missed shot or pull the ball out for another chance is a big deal.”
Quite simply, it was difficult for Kenai Central to score if they couldn’t take the ball. A 20-1 run featuring four three-point plays by junior guard Miranda Wilkerson — three from behind the arc and fourth with a short jumper and a free throw — extended the lead to 29-5 en route to a 31-8 halftime advantage.
Wilkerson led the Rams’ balanced attack with 12 points, but senior forward Sofia Stepovich, sophomore forward Shannel Kovalsky and freshman center Avayah Brown-Crumm added eight points each.
“Scoring is a big deal for us, because sometimes we have trouble putting the ball in the basket,” Ostanik said. When pointed out to him that nine of his girls scored Wednesday morning, he deadpanned: “Check with me tomorrow.”
WASILLA 60, LATHROP 33: Lathrop’s Ashlynn Parduhn led the seventh-seeded Malemutes with 11 points in an opening-round loss to Wasilla on Wednesday in Class 4A play at the Alaska Airlines Center.
The Malemutes (17-11), who won the Mid-Alaska Conference tournament this month, struggled to maintain control of the ball offensively and couldn’t cool down the hot-shooting Warriors.
Wasilla quickly built a 10-point lead in the first quarter, relying heavily on 6-foot-5 sophomore Layla Hays who put up 11 of the team’s 16 points in the first eight minutes while clogging up the middle on defense.
The Malemutes were only able to respond with a jumper by junior Jayda George and a 3-pointer by senior TT Tagovailoa.
Things seemed to be looking up for the Malemutes in the second quarter after senior Ashlyn Parduhn hit her stride and put seven points on the board, cutting the lead down to 10 at the break.
But an 8-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers for Wasilla in the third quarter extended the back to 15. At that point coach David Stewart pulled his starters, with an eye toward No. 6 Juneau-Douglas on Friday at 12:30 p.m. and hopes of consecutive wins to take the consolation crown.
Hays finished with 24 points for Wasilla, while Mylee Anderson has 12 and Mielee Merchant added nine.
Jayda George had six points for Lathrop, while Amy Pilon scored five.