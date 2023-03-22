Monroe Catholic

It may be defense that wins championships, but offensive rebounding gave Monroe Catholic’s girls basketball team a huge boost in their opening game Wednesday morning at the ASAA State Basketball Tournament at the Alaska Airlines Center.

Time and again the Rams were able to grab the ball following missed shots at the offensive end, providing not only second-chance point possibilities but also controlling the ball through most of the game en route to a 53-27 win over Kenai Central in the Class 3A bracket.