Billy Bast

Monroe Catholic’s Billy Bast (No. 1) takes a shot to the body while defending Ketchikan’s Joeben Lorenzo during the Rams’ 55-35 win on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2023. 

 Jeff Olsen/News-Miner

Monroe Catholic’s defensive pressure turned into five fast-break opportunities at the offensive end as the Rams built a 10-point halftime lead en route to a 55-35 win over Ketchikan in the final game of the Mt. McKinley Bank Invitational at Lathrop High School on Saturday.

Monroe Catholic ended the tournament on a high note, winning its last two games including a 57-36 victory late Friday night over Soldotna.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.