The Monroe Catholic Rams and the Lathrop Malemutes each managed to walk away with something nice Friday evening.
The Rams and the Malemutes played a double-header softball game Friday evening with each team taking a victory. Monroe won the first game 10-0 in four innings while Lathrop took the second game 12-7 in 4 1/2 innings.
Delaney Ott was outstanding from the circle for the Rams in game one as she struck out 10 of the 15 batters she faced and didn’t allow a single hit while walking just one. She collected six K’s while walking eight and allowing three hits in game two.
For Lathrop, Isabella Rubio took the win in the circle in game two. She walked just two batters while striking out three and giving up eight hits.
Game one was a scoreless affair through two innings before Monroe got things rolling. That was when Isa Stewart’s RBI single scored Sam Atchison to get the Rams on the board. Afterward, Ott picked up a two-run RBI single to score Kaleigh DeLeon and Casey Elterman to make it a 3-0 game. Kenady Ward then scored on a passed ball before Cate Atchison’s RBI ground out scored Ott to give Monroe Catholic a 5-0 advantage. Stewart picked up her second RBI of the inning when her single scored Cela Stepovich and made the game 6-0 Rams.
The onslaught continued in the fourth inning as Elterman’s RBI single scored DeLeon and Elterman scored herself on a Wild Pitch the next at-bat. Ott was huge once more when she collected an inside the park home run to score Ward and herself to make it 10-0 Rams. That ended the game after time.
Game two got off to a hotter start than game one did. After a triple by Stewart, Elterman’s RBI ground out sent Stewart home to put the Rams on the board. Ward and Ott collected back-to-back doubles with Ott’s double sending Ward home to make it a 2-0 game.
That was when Lathrop came alive.
After Tristian Martin and Torrin Johnson-Oates were both walked, Jayda George picked up the two-run RBI single to left-center field to tie the game up. Madison Osborn was then hit by a pitch, Aniyah Briggman was walked right after, and then Brooklyn Anders was walked to score George and make it a 3-2 game in favor of the Malemutes. Kylie Patton was walked afterward to score Osborn and make it a 4-2 game.
Lathrop kept it going from there. Phoebe Holm scored in the second inning on a passed ball to extend the lead to three runs while Anders’ RBI single scored Briggman in the third inning. Rubio picked up an RBI ground out right after to score Anders and make it a 7-2 game in Lathrop’s favor through three.
In the fourth inning, Lathrop went from red hot to on fire. Following a triple by Johnson-Oates, George hit an RBI double to right-center field, scoring Johnson-Oates and making it an 8-2 game. The runs kept on coming from there as George and Briggman both scored on separate passed balls before a two-run RBI single by Holm scored Anders and Kylie Patton to give the Malemutes and 11-2 lead.
Credit Monroe for fighting back. Elterman’s two-run RBI single scored Miranda Wilkerson and Stewart to make it an 11-4 game before Ott’s RBI single to score Elterman made it 11-5. Brityn Ward’s two-run RBI single to score Ott and Kenady Ward gave the Rams seven runs, but that wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
“The girls played two terrific games,” said Monroe head coach Joe Ribar. “We were very proud of them again, being down by ten but keeping a positive attitude and mounting a great comeback effort which, unfortunately, fell short. We are looking forward to playing Hutchison and Delta next week to close out the season.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.