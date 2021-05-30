In soccer, the Mid-Alaska Conference is made up entirely of Fairbanks area teams. The best of that bunch was given their well deserved recognition on Friday.
The MAC announced their annual All-Conference lists for boys and girls soccer. Eight Monroe Rams (three boys, five girls), 11 North Pole Patriots (six boys, five girls), and three Ben Eielson Ravens (two boys, one girls) made the cut.
For the Rams, striker Jase McCullough, center middle Billy Bast, and middle Evan Puryear were selected to the boys team while striker/keeper Shelby Eidenmiller, center middle Katie bast, middle Brityn Ward, wing Esme Peschke, and defender Jonnie Vann made it from the girls team.
Keeper James Alshire, defender Will Good, middle Oscar Queen, middle Gabe Hollett, forward Riley Walters, and defender Wilson Wade were all selected from the North Pole boys team. For the girls team, forward Katy Vinton, forward Desi Dutra, defender Lauren Schammel, middle Jadynn Heneiken, and middle Kayla Bryan were the choices.
Finally, forward Hunter Matteson, forward Martin Ramierz, and forward Anna Maria Clark were chosen from Eielson’s coed team.
North Pole finished in first place in both boys and girls while Monroe finished in second place in both.
