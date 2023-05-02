The Lathrop High School boys soccer team tied cross-town rivals West Valley Wolfpack 1-1 in their first Railbelt Conference meet-up of the season at the South Davis Turf Fields on Tuesday evening.
The match was the first home game for both teams after a series of contests in Anchorage and the Valley over the past two weekends.
Both the Malemutes and the Wolfpack had previously scheduled non-conference matches in Fairbanks that were canceled due to late spring snowpack still covering the fields and are still adjusting to being outside.
“There’s a lot to get used to playing outside rather than the gym,” said Malemutes head coach Robert Martinez. “Different shoes, different field conditions and size, different strategies.”
The Wolfpack and Malemutes appeared evenly matched in the first half of play. With neither team able to find the net, the half ended all square at 0-0.
Things changed just minutes into the second half when the Malemutes Ryan Thomas was fouled on the Wolfpack’s end, resulting in a free kick. Thomas’ ensuing strike put the Malemutes ahead on the scoreboard 1-0 as he fired one into the top left corner of the Woflpack net.
“I was just looking for a back post, it just went top left and worked out,” Thomas said.
The goal seemed to energize the the Wolfpack, who quickly responded with a drive down the field and a goal of their own. Wolfpack team captain Levi Aitken had the assist as he passed off to wing Peter Hilpert, who managed to outrun the Lathrop defense and bury a left-footed shot in the right corner of the net, making it 1-1.
“I had a lot of space on the wing, Levi was able to find me out wide with a great ball,” Hilpert said.
Malemutes goaltender Camdon Corbett managed to hold off further scoring attempts from the Wolfpack, including a West Valley penalty kick in the waning minutes of the match, and the score remained 1-1 at the final whistle.
The draw puts Lathrop at 2-1-2 in conference play while the Wolfpack move to 2-0-3.
Both teams play in Fairbanks again on Friday and Saturday in their second conference matchups of the season against the visiting Wasilla Warriors and Colony Knights.
