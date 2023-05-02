Home Opener

West Valley’s Owen Bateman maneuvers through Lathrop defenders.

 Selena Moore/For the News-Miner

The Lathrop High School boys soccer team tied cross-town rivals West Valley Wolfpack 1-1 in their first Railbelt Conference meet-up of the season at the South Davis Turf Fields on Tuesday evening.

The match was the first home game for both teams after a series of contests in Anchorage and the Valley over the past two weekends.

