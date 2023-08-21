Cross country

The first cross country meet of the season begins at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

After the Aug. 12th West Valley Invite was canceled due to poor air quality, area athletes didn’t get the opportunity to ramp up to the 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) racing distance in a competitive setting. As such, they began their season over the weekend at the Interior Invitational at Birch Hill.

Cirdan Vonnahme, the area’s top returner from last year’s state championships, ran the fastest time of the day. The West Valley senior crossed the line in 18:06 (5-minute, 50-second mile pace) and was followed by classmate Nicholas Hecht, who was the runner-up at the meet last year while competing for North Pole High School.

