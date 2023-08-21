After the Aug. 12th West Valley Invite was canceled due to poor air quality, area athletes didn’t get the opportunity to ramp up to the 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) racing distance in a competitive setting. As such, they began their season over the weekend at the Interior Invitational at Birch Hill.
Cirdan Vonnahme, the area’s top returner from last year’s state championships, ran the fastest time of the day. The West Valley senior crossed the line in 18:06 (5-minute, 50-second mile pace) and was followed by classmate Nicholas Hecht, who was the runner-up at the meet last year while competing for North Pole High School.
Freshman Tristin Nicholson came across the line in third, representing Monroe Catholic, while Lathrop senior Paxson Ott and freshman Brayden Bonin were fourth and fifth, respectively, adding to the mix of seniority and youth in the top five. Cavan Malone, a sophomore in sixth place, was the top scorer for North Pole.
Lathrop, which hosted the meet, won the boys race with a score of 40 points. Despite not having anyone in the top-three spots, the Malemutes placed four scorers within the top 10.
West Valley, which has been the class of Fairbanks North Star Borough teams on the boys side, finished runner-up with 70 points, just 2 points ahead of Monroe Catholic. The Rams fielded three freshmen among their top four scorers.
North Pole placed fourth, and Ben Eielson was fifth in the eight-team meet. Hutchison also fielded three runners. West Valley freshman Merrick Zook won the unattached race in 20:26.
Tri-Valley’s Taylor Eddington, who won the ASAA Division III state title as a freshman last year, won the girls race at Birch Hill in 21:57 (7-minute, 4-second mile pace). Eddington finished over a minute ahead of the rest of the field, as Wolf Pack teammates Sage Personett and Anna Bailey finished second and third, respectively. Senior Danika Dawley was North Pole’s lead scorer in fourth place, and Carly Pilon held that honor for Lathrop, one spot behind her.
The Malemutes, with runners in fifth, sixth and seventh place, won the girls race as well with a score of 34. West Valley was a relatively close runner-up with 40 points, and North Pole was third of three teams after amassing 54 points. Monroe Catholic fielded two girls, who placed eighth and 11th.
Lathrop freshman Solveig Finstad added to the Malemutes’ success by winning the unattached girls race in 23:12, which would have placed her third overall among girls at the meet.
