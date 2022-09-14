Even if defense can’t win championships in Alaska high school flag football, a sport that does not yet have official conferences or statewide ASAA recognition, Lathrop’s defense continues to win games.
The result Tuesday was a 39-0 Senior Night win over crosstown rival West Valley. The result this season has been a 9-0 record including four wins over Anchorage schools, clearly establishing the Malemutes as the best program in the state.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” Lathrop quarterback Sophie Hale said. “They set us up close to the end zone, and that always helps.”
The Malemutes surrendered just two first downs in the first half to West Valley, enabling its offense to start drives from their 44, and the Wolf Pack 41, 45, 40 and 38. Four of those five series resulted in touchdowns, including the final drive in 42 seconds, as Lathrop staked itself to a 27-0 lead.
The Malemutes scored on their first offensive snap, a 56-yard carry by Maddy Spencer.
Eliza Riordan scored Lathrop’s second touchdown on a 3-yard run to cap a four-play drive. Hale connected with Mateya Koch for the one-point PAT to make it 13-0
While the third Malemutes’ drive ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the 20, Lathrop got back on the board on its next possession with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Spencer on third down, then passed to Ashlynn Parduhn for the one-point PAT.
Taking over with just 1 minute and 2 seconds to play in the half, Maddy Spencer came down with her second touchdown reception of the game from 26 yards out with 27 seconds to play, giving Lathrop a 27-0 halftime lead.
“It’s so much easier if everyone can catch, which has been happening,” Hale said of her ability to throw the ball to an increasing number of targets as the season has developed. “All I have to do is say, ‘Yell “Bingo” to me if you’re open,’ and that’s what’s been happening.”
The Malemutes’ biggest defensive stand came after the Wolf Pack’s Aaliyah Hanson intercepted a pass midway through the third quarter, setting up West Valley with a first-and-goal inside the Lathrop 20.
The Malemutes held West Valley to a 5-yard gain on four plays, and then took the ball 85 yards on the next play with a connection from Hale to Amy Pilon, the Lathrop track star who outraced the Wolf Pack defense on a 70-yard sprint after the catch.
Hale capped the scoring with a 14-yard carry with 8 minutes to play, establishing the final margin of 39-0.
With three games remaining – including a 6 o’clock meeting tonight at North Pole – Hale said the Malemutes are aware of what an undefeated season, including Saturday’s come-from-behind win at South Anchorage – would mean to her and her teammates.
“That’s what our goal is,” Hale said. “We want to be 12-0 and be able to say we’re the best in state.”
