Both the Lathrop Lady Malemutes and West Valley Lady Wolfpack were already locked in for the state tournament. As such, Tuesday evening’s matchup was more about seeding and bragging rights in the longstanding rivalry between the two schools.
They’ll both have to wait until next week to see who gets the last laugh of the regular season.
Lathrop and West Valley met in a conference matchup for the first time this season Tuesday evening at FYSA. Neither team was able to put a goal on the board, however, as the two squads battled it out to a 0-0 draw. It was the Lady Malemutes’ third consecutive tie while it was a bounce back for West Valley, as they lost their game to Colony on Saturday 1-0.
While neither team was able to pull out the win, both coaches were pleased with the effort their respective squads gave.
“It was a really good game to watch,” said West Valley head coach David Powers. “The girls responded really well (to Saturday’s loss). We had a tough game last week, but they came out and played really well. It just didn’t go our way this time, but hopefully next time it will.”
Lathrop head coach Kenny Hoop concurred with Powers’ sentiment.
“I was proud of the girls,” Hoop said. “We came in here looking for a win, but...the matchups are a bit challenging. To come out of that 0-0 is a good compliment to the girls. They worked hard and they’re all walking out of here sore, which is a good thing. Hopefully West Valley is walking out of here frustrated and we’ll hopefully go for the win next time.”
The two teams will play one another again on Thursday, May 20th at FYSA. Both teams will have games before that. West Valley will play Monroe on Saturday at 4 p.m. and North Pole Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while Lathrop will face North Pole Saturday at noon. Still, the anticipation of the two biggest rivals in all of Fairbanks going at it once again is something to look forward to.
“(Lathrop-West Valley) is my most favorite game to coach,” said Hoop. “I coach a lot of the girls on (West Valley) so it’s fun to watch them play together. There’s a lot of team spirit...the competitiveness just kicks up a notch always during West and Lathrop. It’s always fun.”
