The energy was as high as it always is for any athletic competition between Lathrop and West Valley Tuesday night. Both teams are bound for the State Tournament already, but seeding is a crucial aspect to the tournament and it was on the line Tuesday night.
Both teams will have to wait until next week to determine who takes the higher spot, however.
While both teams were able to get a goal on the board, neither was able to add a second as the Malemutes and Wolfpack ended Tuesday evening’s match at FYSA with a 1-1 tie. The two teams will face each other again next week on May 20th with seeding on the line.
Freshman Alex Emers was able to score a goal for West Valley to put them in the lead initially, but Lathrop’s Marco Zambrano was able to tie things up with a goal of his own afterward. That was all the blood that would be drawn on the evening as both teams will seek a victory in next Thursday’s contest.
The contest on the 20th will decide the difference between the two seed and the three seed. The winner of the game would claim second place outright. Should that game end in a tie, Lathrop would take second place with West Valley based on win-loss-tie records.
“Right now we’re sitting good and we’re looking good,” said Lathrop head coach Logan Lyle. “We both know how the other plays so we’ll be doing a little bit of homework, hopefully come out here and battle it out again one more time for the W.”
West Valley is looking forward to the opportunity to do battle with Lathrop once more.
“I thought (today) was a hard fought game,” said Wolfpack head coach Howard Maxwell. “It was really evenly matched. It was a good fight from everybody. Sometimes the venom gets going a little bit and we start playing too direct and we’re not clearing the ball in a one possession game. I tip my hat, though. (Lathrop) played well. It was a good match.”
Before the two teams face one another again, they’ll have a few warm-ups. West Valley played the Delta co-ed team on Wednesday in a game that ended after press time. They’ll play Eielson on Saturday at 2 p.m. and North Pole on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.. The Malemutes will face North Pole Saturday at 10 a.m. and take on Eielson on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m..
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.