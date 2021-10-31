Friday night was senior night for the Lathrop High school volleyball team and the Malemutes six senior players led their team to victory over the visiting Monroe Catholic Rams in the Lathrop High School Gym. The Malemutes downed the Rams after five sets of high energy play.
Lathrop won the first set 25-18 before giving up the second and third to Monroe 20-25 and 17-25. The fourth set again saw the Malemutes up 25-18, and they closed out the match with a 15-9 victory in the fifth set.
In a ceremony before the game, the team honored seniors Camille Lessiege, Brynn Illingworth, Emily Lipscombe, Koretta Muai, Promise Handy and Hannah Hackett, along with visiting Monroe senior Casey Elterman. Following Lathrop tradition, the team’s seniors took turns throughout the night rotating in to serve and play a set.
Led by the stellar serving of Muai and Handy, the Malemutes volleyed their way to an early advantage in the first set and closed out the win with a string of kills by standout hitter TT Tagovailoa.
The Rams struggled with accuracy and communication in the first set, but rallied to decisive wins in the second and third. The wins were bolstered by strong performances from front line players Sofia Stepovich, Delaney Ott and Jane Menard.
“Our communication and our energy was going out,” Maui said of the Lathrop losses. “But then we did better with the right mindset and willing[ness] to work together.”
That willingness put the Malemutes back in the running in the fourth set where the team again earned an early advantage and punctuated the win with a decisive kill from Tagovailoa.
The fifth and final set of the night was a nailbiter with the Malemutes and Rams trading point for point until Lipscombe put the Malemutes ahead,11-8, with two quick kills in succession.
“I could do that because of the sets that my setters were able to provide. I really couldn’t have done it without them and the rest of the team either, I couldn’t have done it without them,” Lipscombe said
Muai kept the Rams off balance for the rest of the set with a series of serves, ensuring Lathrop’s 15-9 victory.
“That felt really good,” Maui said. “Usually my serves would go into the net but the Lord was with me and he made those serves go over and we won the game.”
Tagovailoa led all players with 24 kills, while Lipscombe had eight. Sofia Stepovich and Jane Menard knocked down nine kills each for the Rams. Menard also put up seven blocks.
The match was the last game of the regular season for the teams before the regional tournament, which takes place in Fairbanks next week.