The Mid-Alaska Conference Regional Wrestling Tournament took place on Saturday at West Valley High School. Lathrop, North Pole, and West Valley competed to see who the top wrestlers in the conference were this season.
Lathrop was the big winner as they had 10 wrestlers take home first place. North Pole was second with three wrestlers while just one West Valley wrestler claimed first.
Ian Werner took home the top spot in the 103 class for Lathrop while Riley Williams claimed the top prize in the 112 bracket. Roberto Lechuga Porras was the first place winner in the 119 competition.
In the 130 match, Colton Parduhn took home first place for the Malemutes while Jeremy Bockert claimed first in the 135 bracket. Kawaiola Patterson claimed first in the 140 bracket for Lathrop.
Aaron Johnson went home as the top finisher in the 145 competition with Jacob Johnson bringing home first in the 152 slate. Sean Michel was the top finisher in the 215 bracket while Noah Curtis was Lathrop’s final first place finisher. Curtis took home first in the 285 match.
Jacob Johnson is 9-1 this season, but all the other first place finishers for the Malemutes are undefeated on the season.
For the Patriots, Kyle Stolz took home first place wrestling in the 160 bracket while Via Skipps placed first in the 171 match. Daniel Conley was North Pole’s other first place finisher, finishing atop the 189 contest.
Andrew Dosland was West Valley’s only first place finisher, taking home the top placement in the 125 bracket.
A full Agate of results will be available in Tuesday’s paper.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.