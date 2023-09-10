Lathrop football

Caleb Jones

The Lathrop football team takes the field in their game against West Anchorage during the 2023 season.

The Lathrop High School Malemutes (2-2) looked to defend home field against the Eagle River High School Wolves (4-0) on Saturday. Eagle River entered the game in second place of the Railbelt Conference, the highest ranked DII team Lathrop had played since week one against Soldotna. The Malemutes dominated, winning 41-24.

A 54-yard run on their first drive from Jenner Webb set the tone early for the Malemutes. Solomon Wade capped it off with a quarterback keeper at the goal line for a touchdown. Lathrop led 7-0 early in the first quarter.

