The Lathrop High School Malemutes (2-2) looked to defend home field against the Eagle River High School Wolves (4-0) on Saturday. Eagle River entered the game in second place of the Railbelt Conference, the highest ranked DII team Lathrop had played since week one against Soldotna. The Malemutes dominated, winning 41-24.
A 54-yard run on their first drive from Jenner Webb set the tone early for the Malemutes. Solomon Wade capped it off with a quarterback keeper at the goal line for a touchdown. Lathrop led 7-0 early in the first quarter.
Early indications showed that this game would be a slugfest between the Division II heavyweights. The Wolves pulled within one point on the next drive with a touchdown of their own. It was 7-6 with 2:04 to go in the first quarter.
At the start of the second, Wade’s arm moved the Malemutes down the field as the passing game found its rhythm. He finished the drive with another quarterback keeper for his second rushing touchdown of the game. Lathrop led 14-6 following a converted extra point.
After a defensive stop, Lathrop’s offense continued to roll. Wade punched the ball in once again for his third rushing touchdown of the game. Following a back and forth start to the game, the second quarter was all Malemutes. They led 21-6 going into the half.
Lathrop started the second half with the ball. A pass from Wade to Jirah Simeta ended in a touchdown. The Malemutes seemed to be pulling away as the score stood at 28-6.
Eagle River’s offense showed signs of life. They marched down inside the Malemute 30-yard line before facing a fourth down and two yards to go. The Wolves converted for a first down and continued to drive.
A 12-yard passing touchdown brought the Malemute lead down to 28-12.
Following the score, Eagle River recovered an onside kick to regain possession. The Lathrop defense stood tall as they forced a punt.
Lathrop began the fourth quarter with the ball, however the drive ended with a punt of their own.
Down two scores Eagle River looked to comeback with 10:45 to go. The Wolves drove down the field quickly to score a touchdown. After a failed two-point conversion the score stood at 28-18.
Eagle River started creeping back into the game, but the Malemutes shut down the comeback bid. The following Malemute drive ended in another Wade rushing touchdown. Following the extra point, Lathrop led 35-18.
They followed that up with another for good measure. Lathrop led 41-18 late in the fourth. Eagle River managed to score one last touchdown taking the score to 41-24 with 1:26 remaining.
The score held there as the Malemutes picked up the win. Lathrop’s record now stands at 3-2 on the year. Lathrop will travel to Wasilla High School to take on the Warriors (2-3) on Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.
