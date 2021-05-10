The Lathrop Lady Malemute softball team joined the baseball team in taking the trip to the Wasilla area this past weekend. The West Valley baseball and softball team joined them on the trek. Not everything went according to plan for the Lady Malemutes this weekend, but they did manage to claim their first win of the season.
Lathrop played three games over the weekend, one on Friday and two on Saturday as part of a double-header. The result was a 1-2 record on the trip, giving Lathrop a 1-3 record overall this year.
The first game took place Friday evening against Colony. Colony most recently pulled off a tournament championship at the Rally in the Valley the weekend before. Lathrop didn’t participate in that tournament. The result of Friday’s match was a 10-2 loss for the Lady Malemutes.
The early going Saturday didn’t fair a whole lot better for Lathrop. They faced off against Wasilla, who also participated in the Rally in the Valley the weekend before. The Lady Malemute offense was scorching hot throughout the game as they piled up 11 runs against the Lady Warriors. Unfortunately, their pitching and defense wasn’t on par with their bats as they ultimately lost the game 14-11.
There was one saving grace for the purple and gold on the weekend: Notching their first mark in the win column this season.
Playing their second game of the day, also against Wasilla, the Lady Malemute offense was just as outstanding as the first game. This time, their pitching and defense was up to the task as well. All in all, it resulted in Lathrop claiming their first W of the season, a 16-6 conquest of Wasilla.
Originally, Lathrop was scheduled to continue their season on Tuesday against West Valley. However, that game has been rescheduled for the following week. Now, Lathrop will have a nice break until Friday when they’ll play a double-header with one game each against North Pole and Hutchison at S. Davis.