The biggest game of the Lathrop Malemutes’ boys soccer season comes Thursday against West Valley. The winner of that game will determine seeding in the state tournament and bragging rights in Fairbanks’ biggest rivalry.
If Tuesday was any indication, Lathrop is ready for action.
Harrison Riggs scored four goals, but seven other Malemutes put their name in the scorers book as well Tuesday night at FYSA as Lathrop cruised to a 14-0 win over Ben Eielson.
In addition to Riggs’ four goals, Noah Hubbs scored three goals and Ben Kraska added two. There were five other Lathrop players in the scoring column, however. Tucker Sarkisan, Jamison Gallion, Graham Wappett, Carlo Rosario, and Daniel Fort each scored one goal against the Ravens in the dominant victory. Eielson has yet to win a game this season and will have just one more chance to change that against Monroe this Saturday.
The Malemutes’ opponent Thursday, West Valley, was also in action Tuesday night and the Wolfpack earned a 4-1 win over a quality opponent in North Pole. Should West Valley win Thursday evening, they will earn the two seed. Should Lathrop win or tie the game, they will win the two seed. The loser will be the three seed, though they will still advance to the state tournament.
Big things can always be expected when Lathrop and West Valley come together for a sporting event. Thursday night should be no different.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at Twitter.com/FDNMSports.