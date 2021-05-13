Undersized. Late bloomer. Broken leg. Pandemic. Gap year. These were the words that came up at Lathrop’s library Wednesday afternoon when talking about 2020 graduate Riley Knott.
All of those words have now led Knott to the three biggest words of all: Division I Athlete
Knott, a 2020 Lathrop grad, signed his national letter of intent to compete in track and field for the University of California, Berkeley. A high jumper in high school, Knott will focus on the decathlon with the Golden Bears.
“This is amazing,” Knott said. “I’m still trying to process all of this myself. It still doesn’t feel entirely real being up here.”
There’s certainly a lot to process. A lot of the talk about Knott on Wednesday was that he was a late bloomer as an athlete. He stood just five feet tall at the beginning of high school before reaching six feet before his senior year. He’d brought up the idea of taking a gap year after high school in order to develop as an athlete and earn a scholarship. Kim Kelly, the Lathrop track coach who is also Knott’s mother, was clear on how she felt about that.
“My mom did not take it seriously when I first asked if I could take a gap year,” Knott said with a laugh.
Knott wound up breaking his leg, preventing him from furthering his training. His senior track season was wiped out any way due to Covid-19. That led to Kelly, and Knott’s father Christopher Knott, warming up to the gap year idea.
For the past year, Knott has been training with Alaska Running Academy in Anchorage. His family, as well as Alaska Running Academy coach Rafael Echavarria, raved about his commitment to waking up early, begin training at 8 a.m., and spending multiple hours every day to train himself.
Wednesday afternoon, all of that resiliency and hard work led him to signing to play for one of the most prestigious academic and athletic universities on the west coast. Knott credits the friends and mentors he met at Alaska Running Academy, the coaches and faculty at Lathrop High School, and of course his mother and high school coach Kelly in helping him reach this dream.
Kelly was excited for him both as his coach and his mother.
“Riley’s wanted to go to school in California since he was, like, ten,” she said. “This is very exciting. It was stressful with recruiting options...but I knew he’d end up at a California school. I’m excited to see him go.”
Four years ago, it would’ve made sense if those who knew Knott would have a hard time believing that he’d be a collegiate athlete, let alone competing in decathlon’s in the Pac-12. Yet here he is, about to be just that. For all those that hope to follow his example, he was clear on what they’d need to do.
“It’s going to take a lot more than two hours in a gym three times a week to go DI,” he said. “You’re going to need to be going every day, twice a day, two plus hours. It’s not going to be easy, but it’ll be worth it.”
