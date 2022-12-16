It may be a statewide tournament, but the Alaska School Activities Association Division I Girl’s Wrestling Championship is likely to be another battle of the Interior.
Top-ranked Lathrop looks to secure its third consecutive state title while second-seed North Pole hopes to take home the gold for the first time since 2019.
“In order to beat Lathrop, we’re gonna have to have other schools and other wrestlers upset their kids,” North Pole coach Junior Lambert said.
Indeed, taking on the Malemutes will be an Alaska-sized challenge as coach Wes Bockert has qualified 13 girls — the largest team in attendance — competing across 10 of the 12 weight classes in today’s preliminaries.
“We had 17 girls on our roster and then 13 of them qualified for State this year,” Bockert said. “Those are huge numbers. An average team going into state with girls is about four to five.”
Though the Patriots will have five fewer competitors than the Malemutes, their individual rankings could provide enough of a push to get them the gold. Of the eight North Pole girls showing at the tournament, six are seeded in the Top 3 in their weight class. That includes Emily Bellant, who will wrestle as the second seed in the 152-pound weight class. Lathrop does not have a qualifier in that division.
North Pole also has a monopoly in the 235-pound weight class as well as the upper hand in the 132-pound and 185-pound divisions.
Lathrop has their own top rankings in three weight classes, with two competitors — Amaya Coon and Kaylana Nations — in the 114-pound division.
“They have the numbers,” Lambert said. “Tournaments are all about numbers. Everyone scores points, just winning even one match goes a long way when you’ve got (as many kids as Lathrop).”
Bockert’s focus for now is to have his girls come together and wrestle their best as members of a team.
“I tell my top girls all the time, their expectation is to be where they’re supposed to be in the brackets, get the results, and that’s what they’re shooting for, but that’s not what wins state,” he said. “It’s the team effort… trying to get those team points whether it’s four points or 10 points and just pushing that team along. Everybody counts, that’s the biggest thing.”
Lambert and Bockert have built impressive teams within the growing sport, but their philosophies are about as different as dueling dojos from an 80’s karate film.
“I encourage them to do other things to be well-rounded,” said Lambert, who has worked with the Patriots since 1993 and been head coach since 2007. “That’s kind of the difference between our two programs, (coach Bockert) believes in going year-round, and I just don’t. I think they should play soccer and softball and do other things.”
“What I’m really looking for is girls that want to compete at the national level,” counters Bockert, who has coached in the district for 18 years, including two seasons at West Valley. “Once we find these girls that want to train all year, shoot for being All-American and stuff like that, we try to keep them busy.”
Bockert has been pulling double duty as coach for both boys and girls Lathrop wrestling programs while also running his own home-schooling center: The Student Wrestler Development Program. Specifically, it facilitates that year-round commitment.
It’s an arrangement that works for Megan Spencer, a junior who is ranked 29th in the nation for wrestlers in the 107-weight class.
“I want to be an All-American and travel outside the state,” the defensing state champion said. “I haven’t decided on a college yet but I do plan to wrestle.”
The two programs also widely differ in recruitment for the sport.
“Coach (John) Shumaker is a great recruiter for girls in the hall at (North Pole) Middle School level,” Lambert said. “He’s had a great run at his state tournament, so him feeding our team is huge.”
That’s a dynamic Bockert is well aware of, citing it as one of the few challenges in creating a team that can take on the Patriots and challengers from across the state.
“I think 5 years ago I decided that I was going to put some focus… on building a girls program,” he said. “When we did that, we ended up being competitive right away.”
I don’t have… like a women’s feeder program like them, so we have to put a little effort into it.”
When it comes to the future of their charges, both coaches can agree that the goal is always for the girls to continue on to compete at higher levels.
“The recruitment just comes from marketing girls wrestling, and getting it bigger and showing that there’s a place for girls wrestling,” Bockert said.
“We’ve got three or four girls out wrestling in college right now,” Lambert noted. “Girls wrestling is one of the biggest growing sports in the country.”