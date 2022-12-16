Wrestle 1

Lathrop senior Alysa Stigall (left) and junior Megan Spencer spar Wednesday afternoon during their last tuneup for today’s state meet in Anchorage. Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

It may be a statewide tournament, but the Alaska School Activities Association Division I Girl’s Wrestling Championship is likely to be another battle of the Interior.

Top-ranked Lathrop looks to secure its third consecutive state title while second-seed North Pole hopes to take home the gold for the first time since 2019.