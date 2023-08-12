Lathrop High School kicked off its 2023 football season in Wasilla against the team it beat 10 months prior for the ASAA Division II State Championship.
This time, it didn’t end so well for the Malemutes, who saw their three-game win streak against fellow Division II heavyweight Soldotna snapped.
The game played out in stark contrast to the teams’ other matchups in recent years. The Malemutes beat the Stars 21-18 for last year’s state title, won 39-28 for the championship in 2021 and 27-21 earlier that season. Saturday’s defeat marked Lathrop’s first loss in 23 months and first loss to a Division II team since 2020 when it fell to West Valley.
While Soldotna is closer to Wasilla than Lathrop is, the contest was still a de facto home game for the latter. The matchup was rescheduled and moved twice from its original kickoff time of 7 p.m. Friday in Fairbanks to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Although the 56-20 final score was ugly, the game didn’t really get out of hand until the second half.
Lathrop kicked off first and sent the ball within the 10-yard line, but Soldotna’s returner nearly reached midfield. On the first play of the game, Wyatt Faircloth busted through the defense for a 55-yard touchdown to put the Stars ahead 7-0.
The Malemutes handed off to quarterback/running back Jenner Webb on the first play, and he gained seven yards. He then took a direct snap for about 15 yards but fumbled upon carrying the ball for a third consecutive play.
The situation looked bleak for Lathrop at that point, as Soldotna picked up a first down in Malemute territory. The Stars nearly gained another first down, but a false start penalty halted their momentum. They fumbled on third-and-long, affording the Malemutes decent field position.
They took advantage immediately, as Wade completed a 25-yard pass to Luke Skinner, who crossed midfield in the process. However, a throw to an ineligible receiver stalled their drive soon after. Lathrop went for it on 4th-and-17 at the Soldotna 40-yard line and drew a pass interference to stay on the field. They quickly drew another pass interference on a throw to Skinner, and Webb ran in for a short touchdown that nearly evened the game before the extra point attempt was blocked.
Soldotna responded by returning the kickoff for a touchdown but was called all the way back to its own 24-yard line for holding. The Stars grabbed a pair of first downs on the ground. Another first down run was called back for holding, but that didn’t stop Soldotna from going right back to the ground game in its run-heavy T-formation, and Collin Peck scored from about 10 yards out.
The extra point put the Stars ahead 14-6.
The Malemutes came close to matching, as Wade ran for nine yards on the first play of their next drive, and Webb followed with a quarterback run of his own to get the first down. Webb then got the ball off for a screen pass to Skinner just before rushers reached him. Lathrop faced a 4th & 2 on the Stars’ 32-yard line, but a false start moved it back, and Webb had to force a pass that he didn’t have the time to throw.
The Stars picked up a first down to the Malemutes’ 31-yard line with one of their first passes of the game, and another first down put them in the red zone. Quarterback Zac Buckbee then threw a touchdown to Faircloth as he evaded rushers, giving Soldotna a convincing lead.
It looked as if Lathrop may be out of it before halftime, as the offense couldn’t connect on a deep ball on their next drive and suffered a turnover on downs as they ran from their own 38-yard line on 4th & 3.
Buckbee ran for 15 yards right away upon getting the ball back, but then the Stars fumbled, and Cody Webb recovered on Lathrop’s 30-yard line. Wade threw a first down to Jirah Simeta, and the Malemutes then connected for 60-plus yards as a receiver secured a catch, made a cornerback miss, then dragged another defender toward the goal line.
Webb and Wade got within the 1-yard line with a pair of three-yard runs. Wade rolled out and threw a pass to Skinner in the endzone, seemingly drawing the Malemutes within a score just before half. However, they couldn’t convert on the two-point conversion and went into intermission trailing 21-12.
While Lathrop began the second half with the ball and some momentum, it didn’t materialize into anything. Jenner Webb ran for 10 yards, then Lathrop tried to go deep twice to Simeta but couldn’t connect, leading to a punt. Three rushing first downs for Soldotna set up a touchdown pass with some misdirection. That added up to a decisive 28-12 lead for the Stars.
From there, Lathrop had a turnover on downs on its own 35-yard line, and Soldotna scored again. The Malemutes punted on their next drive, and the Stars started another drive on their opponent’s side of the field. Faircloth scored again to make it 42-12 in Soldotna’s favor. Peck then scored from over 80 yards out to run up the score in the fourth quarter.
Wade connected with Skinner once more from about 25 yards out to cut the deficit to 49-20 after Wade evaded almost the entirety of the defense for the two-point conversion. Soldotna, however, needed just two runs to score for a response.
The Malemutes’ loss continued an opening weekend of misfortune for Fairbanks-area teams, as West Valley also suffered a blowout loss in Wasilla, on Friday. Meanwhile, North Pole, one of last year’s Division II semifinalists along with Lathrop and Soldotna, fell 21-0 to Eagle River on Saturday.
Lathrop will return to action next weekend at Palmer, a team it beat 54-0 last season.