There will be 96 wrestlers representing the Fairbanks area at the ASAA State Wrestling Tournament in Anchorage this weekend. Of those 96, more than a third of them will be representing the Lathrop Malemutes.
36 wrestlers from Lathrop have qualified for the state tournament, including 13 girls as the Lathrop girls’ team just won their third consecutive Denali Conference Championship. North Pole is second in the area with 19 wrestlers, including nine girls. Ben Eielson is third with 13 wrestlers, West Valley is sending nine, Hutchison will have seven, and Delta and Valdez are each sending six.
It’s not just the quantity, however, it’s the quality. 17 of the Malemute wrestlers going to Anchorage are the top seed in their respective weight classes. Six Patriots earned the one seed in their competition brackets, followed by four one seeds from Ben Eielson and one each from Delta, Hutchison, Valdez, and West Valley.
The weight class, wrestlers, and their tournament seed representing Fairbanks this weekend are as follows:
For Lathrop: 103 Megan Spencer 2, 112 Autumn Poland 1, 112 Kaylana Nations At Large, 119 Alysa Stigall 1, 119 Aiyana Erhart At Large, 125 Kierstyn Bockert 1, 130 Danielle Johnson 2, 135 McKenzie Hayes 1, 135 Farrah Brady At Large, 145 Heaven Matheny 1, 189 Zoe Dalrymple At Large, 235 Roane Cook 1, 103 Ian Werner 1, 112 Riley Williams 1, 112 Zak Lomax 2, 119 Roberto Lechuga Porras 1, 119 Chance Halverson 3, 125 Jayden Styer 2, 125 Jaxon Webb 3, 130 Colton Parduhn 1, 130 Aaron Peterson 2, 135 Jeremy Bockert 1, 135 Dylan Herkstroeter 3, 140 Kawaiola Paterson 1, 145 Aaron Johnson 1, 145 Joshua Powell 3, 152 Jacob Johnson 1, 152 Tommy Bourne 2, 160 Cael Platt 2, 171 Luke Millam 2, 189 Tyler Clooten 2, 215 Sean Michel 1, 215 Henry Rayburn 3, 285 Noah Curtis Lathrop 1, 285 Marvin Benne! Lathrop 2, 103 Lexy Clemente Lathrop 1.
For North Pole: 112 Elizabeth Schumaker 2, 119 AnnMarie D`Hondt 2, 119 Isabell Schumacher At Large, 125 Macara Kobernuss 2, 130 Dakota Darby 1, 130 Abigail Whitlock At Large, 160 Emily Bellant 1, 160 Kristy Massey 2, 189 Megan Parrish 1, 112 Jonathan Ford 3, 112 Aiden Urban At Large, 119 Devon Stolz 2, 140 Zeffre Kobernuss 3, 145 Toby Quiros 2, 160 Kyle Stolz 1, 171 Via Skipps 1, 171 Gabe Mannan 3, 189 Daniel Conley 1, 189
Willliam Barfield 3.
For Eielson: 112 Kyler Matteson 1, 112 Enoch Worthington 2, 125 Jace Zaldivar 1, 125 Devin McLaughlin 2, 125 Daniel Zamora At Large, 130 Nathaniel Mayer 2, 145 Sylvin Carter 2, 152 Adam Jockusch 1, 171 Harrisen Wall 1, 171 Jayden Bitton At Large, 189 Andrew Soto At Large, 103 Isabella Wall At Large, 112 Elle Webster At Large.
For West Valley: 125 Mika Olson At Large, 235 Alice Bent At Large, 103 Dustin Lozano 2, 125 Andrew Dosland 1, 130 Chase Valentine 3, 135 Zadock Hawkins 2, 152 Soren Arnold 3, 160 Chris Smith 3, 215 Peter Machione 2.
For Hutchison: 145 Daniel Buzby At Large, 189 Seth Briesmeister 2, 215 Andrew Holman 1, 125 Adelle Patterson At Large, 145 Hailey Loose 2, 160 Jaylynn Hernandez At Large, 189 Lydia Patterson At Large.
For Delta: 119 Oran Brown 2, 160 Steven Warren 1, 171 Orrin Hicks At Large, 189 Stephen Hunt At Large, 135 Madison Grapengeter 2, 135 Gretchen March At Large.
For Valdez: 152 Liam Roosma At Large, 160 McKennan Mayer At Large, 160 Fisher Mishmash At Large, 215 William Benes 2, 189 Alyvia Askren 2, 235 Jana Allen 2.
