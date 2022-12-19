For the third consecutive year, the Lathrop and North Pole high school wrestling programs have proven that when it comes to their growing sport, the Interior is superior.
Lathrop once again returned from the Alaska School Activities Association’s State Wrestling Tournament in Anchorage as top dogs. Banking an impressive 179.5 points across Friday’s preliminaries and Saturday’s finals, the Malemutes brought 13 qualifying athletes to the mat — the most of any competing school.
Of the qualifiers, four stood on the podium to receive individual medals.
“My girls did really well,” Lathrop coach Wes Bockert said. “I had a couple (girls) fall short of what they were probably supposed to wrestle, but it’s a great things about the sport that nothing is guaranteed and nothing is deserved.”
Just 30.5 points behind (179.5-149), the Patriots were second for the third year in a row, having four of their nine competitors take home individual honors.
“All 8 of the girls placed who qualified,” coach Junior Lambert said. “I’m very pleased with how we performed as a team.”
The Lathrop-North Pole dynamic began with Saturday’s first championship match. The 107-pound weight class saw nationally ranked Malemute Megan Spencer take on Jaelyn Colby of the Patriots, ending in a gold medal for Spencer and a silver for Colby after 2 minutes and 22 seconds.
It was Lathrop v. Lathrop in the 114-pound finals pitting Amaya Coon against teammate Kaylana Nations for 3:49 before Coon took first.
Alysa Stigall of Lathrop took on Mya Campbell of Redington in the 120-pound division, where she came in second. North Pole’s Danika Dawley also competed in the category against Honnah City’s Krista Howland to win the third-place match.
In the 152-pound class, North Pole’s Emily Bellant defeated Dimond
High School’s Jahzara O’Neil to claim the state championship. Jaylynn Hernandez of Hutchison took third in that weight class over Thunder Mountain’s Evelyn Richards.
West Valley got on the podium thanks to Alice Bent, who finished second in her bout with Barrow’s Manusiu Muti in the 235-pound weight class.
North Poles’s Lylah Murrah put up a good fight, lasting over 5 minutes with Homer’s Roane Cook before having to settle for silver in the 185-pound class.
Grabbing a final medal for Lathrop was Kiann Williams, who defeated Carlie Van Buskirk in the 138-pound class to bring home bronze.
West Valley and Hutchison came in 17th and 21st, respectively, with one individual placement each.
“(Our) wrestlers competed hard and won some matches against tough competition,” Wolfpack coach Kaylen Baxter said. “All wrestled well and (we) are excited to get to work this off season to climb the podium next season.”
The Student Development Wrestling Program — a private school for year-round competitive wrestlers headed by Bockert — placed 32nd.