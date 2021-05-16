Saturday afternoon represents a tune up opportunity for the North Pole Lady Patriots to get warmed up for the upcoming state tournament.
The way things went, it looked like the Lathrop Lady Malemutes were the ones warming up.
The Lady Malemutes pitched a shutout on defense and in the net while the offense got two goals to win the non-conference match against the Lady Pats 3-0 at FYSA.
Lathrop didn’t qualify for the state tournament this season, but they played like a team questing for a title. One first half goal and two in the second brought them the win in the end.
“It’s always nice to win against a quality team,” said head coach Kenny Hoop. “It’s always a good battle against North Pole…We’re just practicing and working on some stuff for West Valley on Thursday and we’ve got a game Tuesday so we’re just trying to clean things up and try to come out with a win.”
The Lady Pats, meanwhile, haven’t won since their first game of the season. The first win, which came 7-3 against Monroe, was enough to send them to state all the same. Still, North Pole would certainly like to gain some positive momentum with only one game left in the regular season.
“We were trying to play with a different type of shape after that Monroe match from the other day,” said head coach Damon Crutcher. “We were experimenting a little bit and overall I think we were well structured. We played well. Not having any subs today derailed us at the end when we got a little too tired. A couple of lapses resulted in goals for (Lathrop) so the score doesn’t exactly dictate how that match went for me. I was actually pretty pleased with it.”
Taylee Ross got things started in the first half with a goal just eight minutes in to make it 1-0 Lathrop. It’d remain 1-0 all the way to halftime.
The Lady Malemutes added two more goals in the second half, first by Ellie Lovely and lastly by Abigail Birkholz to give the game it’s final score.
North Pole will play West Valley on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while Lathrop will play West Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSPorts.