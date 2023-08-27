Lathrop football

Caleb Jones

The Lathrop football team takes the field in their game against West Anchorage.

The Lathrop High School Malemutes (1-1) took on the West Anchorage High School Eagles (2-0) in their home opener on Saturday.

Despite a strong start to the game, Lathrop fell to West Anchorage by a score of 34-20. “It’s always a fun game when we play,” Lathrop head coach Luke Balash said.“It was a great challenge for our guys.”