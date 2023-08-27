The Lathrop High School Malemutes (1-1) took on the West Anchorage High School Eagles (2-0) in their home opener on Saturday.
Despite a strong start to the game, Lathrop fell to West Anchorage by a score of 34-20. “It’s always a fun game when we play,” Lathrop head coach Luke Balash said.“It was a great challenge for our guys.”
The Malemutes started off on offense. Jenner Webb looked sharp on their opening drive. He ran the ball for six yards, then again for 20 more to get the Malemutes in the red zone.
Webb continued to be trouble for the West Anchorage defense. He ended the opening drive with a 15-yard touchdown run, just two minutes into the first quarter. The score stood at 7-0 following a converted extra point attempt.
Lathrop’s defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. Starting around midfield, the Lathrop offense pushed to the goal line with ease.
Webb scored his second touchdown of the game with a one-yard rushing touchdown, the following extra point was converted. The Malemute lead increased to 14-0 with 7:46 left to go in the first quarter.
Offensive struggles continued for West Anchorage as they failed to get a first down before punting the ball away.
Eagles’ safety Dylan Sanders got the ball back for his team by intercepting Malemutes quarterback Solomon Wade. However, West Anchorage did not capitalize on the turnover. The Lathrop defense forced a third straight three-and-out.
At the end of the first quarter it was 14-0 Malemutes.
West Anchorage’s offense started the second quarter off in a big way. Wide receiver JT Bautista hauled in a pass around midfield and continued to run into the end zone for a 90-yard touchdown.
The Malemutes blocked the point-after-touchdown attempt. Lathrop led 14-6 with 11:45 to go in the second quarter.
Lathrop’s offense stalled on the next drive. Following a punt, West Anchorage had an opportunity to tie the game.
Looking for another touchdown, the Eagles took a deep shot. Lathrop defensive back Jewitt Hill read the play and made an interception to give the Malemutes the ball.
Turnovers seemed to be a problem for both teams as the Malemutes fumbled away possession on their next drive.
The Eagles offense took over deep inside Malemute territory. On first and goal, West Anchorage fumbled the ball. However, they quickly recovered to avoid a third consecutive drive ending in a turnover.
A four-yard rushing touchdown put the Eagles within two points. West Anchorage looked to convert the two-point play. Bautista broke free in the back corner of the end zone and caught the pass to even the score.
The score stood at 14-14 with 6 minutes left in the second quarter.
After a strong start to the game, the Malemutes momentum came to a screeching halt. After failing to get a first down, Lathrop looked to punt from their own 20-yard line. The punter fumbled the snap and West Anchorage recovered the ball to take it in for a touchdown.
Lathrop had given up three straight touchdowns with no response. The score stood at 21-14 with West Anchorage leading and 4:02 left in the second quarter.
Lathrop’s offense took the field and began to drive. After pushing across midfield, the Malemutes eventually found themselves in the red zone. However, the drive was cut short by an interception.
Starting at their own 20-yard line the Eagles looked to score again with under a minute until halftime. Bautista continued to torch the Malemute defense, he hauled in a pass and brought the ball down to the Lathrop 10-yard line.
Lathrop stopped the drive there with an interception. The score held at 21-14 going into halftime.
West Anchorage started the third quarter on offense. The Eagles marched down the field in 45 seconds for a touchdown. Bautista picked up another receiving touchdown on the drive. West Anchorage led 27-14.
The game looked to be getting out of hand for Lathrop. On their first drive of the half, they threw an interception.
West Anchorage scored a touchdown on their next possession. The lead increased to 34-14 with 7:51 to go in the third quarter. The score held there going into the fourth.
Lathrop started the fourth quarter by receiving a punt. The offense took the field down three scores and in need of a comeback.
After two big runs, it was first and goal.
Solomon Wade punched the ball in with a rushing touchdown to make the score 34-20 with 10:57 remaining. The extra-point attempt was no good.
The comeback bid ended there as neither team scored for the remainder of the game. Lathrop fell to West Anchorage, 34-20.
The Malemutes look to get back in the win column against Chugiak High School on Sept. 2 at 5 p.m.