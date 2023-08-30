Lathrop snagged a straight-sets victory in its first home volleyball game of the season Wednesday. While it wouldn’t be accurate to say the Malemutes dominated Mt. Edgecumbe High School, they led for most of the match and repeatedly seized control when they needed to late in sets.
“I’m seeing improvement,” head coach David Halbrooks said. “That’s all I can ask for at the start of the season.”
The Malemutes scored the first three points of the game, but the Lady Braves took a lead, 10-7, not long after with seven unanswered points. Lathrop rallied to regain the lead, 13-12. The teams exchanged points until the hosts scored three unanswered to build a lead, 20-17, they never relinquished. Lathrop won the opening set, 25-20, scoring the final point on a tip.
In the second set, Lathrop again jumped out to an early lead, building up to an 11-4 advantage before the Lady Braves scored six straight to again make the middle portion of the set a little tighter. But the Malemutes responded again.
Lathrop answered with five consecutive points of its own. Mt. Edgecumbe prompted another tie, 19-19, before the set was over, but the home team pulled away to win 25-20, ending it with a kill.
It didn’t take long for Lathrop to seize control of what proved to be the final set either. The Lady Braves made it close again, even taking a 14-13 lead. The visitors grabbed a two-point lead, but Lathrop scored nine unanswered in a sequence that featured multiple aces and all but put the game away, going ahead 24-17 before winning the set 25-20 to end the match.
Lathrop improved to 2-1 on the season, previously sweeping Monroe Catholic and losing to West Valley. Mt. Edgecumbe came away 0-1 after the long trip to the Interior. The Malemutes, who reached the state tournament last year, return to the court to host Valdez on Thursday, Aug. 31 before beginning the West Valley Invitational tournament on Friday.
“I feel like it’s a pretty good confidence {booster},” Halbrooks said. “Going into this weekend, I love it as a great warmup, and then Valdez is always a top team, so tomorrow is going to be a good test for us.”
