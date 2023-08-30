Lathrop vball

Gavin Struve / News-Miner

Lathrop’s volleyball team takes the court on Wednesday during its first home game of the 2023 season.

 Gavin Struve / News-Miner

Lathrop snagged a straight-sets victory in its first home volleyball game of the season Wednesday. While it wouldn’t be accurate to say the Malemutes dominated Mt. Edgecumbe High School, they led for most of the match and repeatedly seized control when they needed to late in sets.

“I’m seeing improvement,” head coach David Halbrooks said. “That’s all I can ask for at the start of the season.”

