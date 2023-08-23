The Monroe Catholic High School Rams and Lathrop High School Malemutes opened their volleyball seasons against each other on Tuesday night.
It was a sweep for the Malemutes as they won all three sets (25-18, 25-13, 25-23).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Monroe Catholic High School Rams and Lathrop High School Malemutes opened their volleyball seasons against each other on Tuesday night.
It was a sweep for the Malemutes as they won all three sets (25-18, 25-13, 25-23).
The win was new head coach David Hallbrooks’ first with the Lathrop volleyball program.
“It’s a huge relief for me as the new head coach here,” Hallbrooks said about the win. “I just want to see continuous improvement from the ladies going forward. I’m happy to be here and ecstatic that we have the team we do. The future is bright.”
Despite the loss, Monroe coach David Obermeyer credited his team’s resiliency.
“We have a lot to work on. Our group is really young, so we have a lot to adjust to,” Obermeyer said. “We just have to put it together. There’s no quit, they fought to where they had to be. Our resiliency is going to be there, we just have to correct things that aren’t right and move on.”
Trinity Turiel, a sophomore on the team at Monroe, spoke about her thoughts following the game.
“It was rough. We have a lot to grow from, but it was a good game,” Turiel said. “We need to communicate more and be able to build chemistry to play better going later into the season.”
The first set started off tightly contested as the Malemutes led 11-9. The back and forth battle continued late into the set. The Malemutes looked to pull away as they increased their lead to 22-17.
The Rams scored one more point in the set as they attempted to rally, however the Malemutes ended the comeback and won the first set 25-18.
The Malemutes appeared to be unstoppable at the start of the second set. They got out to a 5-0 lead before the Rams got on the board to make the score 5-1. Lathrop continued to grow their lead, the score stood at 12-1 before Monroe scored their second point.
Down big, the Rams battled back. They cut the Malemute lead to 14-6. An offensive explosion for the Malemutes saw them go on to take the second set 25-13.
It was now or never for the Rams as they entered the third set. They responded accordingly, getting out to a 4-2 lead to start the third.
It was back and forth from there. Midway through the set, the Malemutes led 13-10. However, the Rams continued to battle as they took the lead back, 17-16.
Locked at 19 a piece, the third set was up for the taking. Four straight points saw the Rams leading 23-19 and in desperate need of a set win.
The tightly contested third set continued to provide tense moments for both teams, the Malemutes rallied back to take the lead at 24-23. They finished the set off by scoring the next point to win 25-23.
Lathrop’s record stands at 1-0 in the new season, the loss sees Monroe fall to 0-1.
Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.