It may not be the trophy they were hoping for, but for the second consecutive year, the Lathrop boys wrestling team will be bringing home some serious hardware.
The Malemutes finished in second place at the Alaska DI State Wrestling Championships this past weekend with a team score of 257.5. Colony took home first place with a team score of 265.
It was the second consecutive second place finish for the Malemutes. They last won the State title in 2017.
Individually, three Malemutes will return from Anchorage as state champions. Colton Parduhn took home first place in the 130 Championship by fall at the 5:55 mark over Ezekiel Miller of Soldotna. Jeremy Bockert finished his season undefeated with a championship victory over Owen Manley of Palmer by fall at the 2:48 mark of the 135 final. Finally, Noah Curtis wrapped an undefeated season with a championship in the 285 final by a 16-2 decision over Jackson Moore of South Anchorage.
They’re not the only Malemutes coming home with medals. Ian Werner (3rd place, 103), Riley Williams (4th place, 112), Roberto Lechuga Porras (2nd place, 119), Jayden Styer (6th place, 125), Kawaiola Patterson (4th place, 140), Aaron Johnson (3rd place, 145), Jacob Johnson (4th place, 152), and Sean Michel (2nd place, 215) all placed for Lathrop.
Other Fairbanks teams in the DI State Tournament were 15th place West Valley (17.5 points) and 16th North Pole (10). Peter Macchione of West Valley took home 5th place in the 215 bracket while no North Pole players placed.
Then, there was the DII State Tournament. Ben Eielson was the highest finishing team from Fairbanks in 10th place with 82 points. Huthcison (15th, 39 points), Valdez (16th, 35), and Delta (18th, 24) were the other teams from Fairbanks competing.
The highest individual honor for Fairbanks area schools went to Valdez’s Wyatt Williams, who took home first place in the 119 final by 6-5 decision over Paul Dyment of Bethel.
William Benes finished in sixth place in the 215 bracket for the Buccaneers.
Eielson may not have had any first place finishers, but the team certainly made Fairbanks proud all the same. The Ravens had two second place finishers in Adam Jockusch (152) and Harrisen Wall (171). Nathaniel Mayer (3rd place, 130) and Jace Zaldivar (5th place, 125) also placed for Ben Eielson.
Huthcison also has a wrestler coming home with second place hardware as Andrew Holman finished runner-up in the 215 bracket. Seth Briesmeister also place for the Hawks in taking 5th in the 189 bracket.
Finally, Delta will have one wrestler returning with a medal as Steven Warren took home third place in the 160 bracket.
