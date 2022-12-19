Six high schools represented the Interior at the Alaska School Activities Association State Wrestling Tournament this weekend bringing home 11 individual medals between the DI and DII competitions.
Lathrop High School took the only team medal of the weekend, earning another third place finish. The Malemutes fell short of powerhouse South Anchorage
and the growing Soldotna program but beat out last year’s state champion, Colony.
“I would say we did extremely well. We only went to state with 11 wrestlers qualified,” Lathrop coach Wes Bockert said.
The Malemutes have finished in the Top 3 at state for eight years running, a feat Bockert doesn’t take lightly.
“It’s a tough accomplishment considering some of the competition with the big schools,” he said.
Also finishing in the Top 10 in the Div. I tournament were ninth-place North Pole and 10th place West Valley.
“They all fought hard and left it all on the mat,” Patriots coach Junior Lambert said of his four wrestlers who qualified for finals. “I thought (they) performed great.”
West Valley coach Kaylen Baxter was also upbeat.
“The interior as a whole had a phenomenal tournament in all three divisions, which leaves me extremely optimistic for the international styles this spring and summer and for the gains we’ll make before we strap on the red and gold again next fall!” he said.
The Student Development Wrestling Program — a private school for wrestlers created by Bockert — came in 12th.
Lathrop’s continued success included six individual placements and two athletes who ended the weekend with gold medals.
In the 285-pound weight class, Noah Curtis took down East Anchorage High School’s Puni Pa’u to earn the top spot.
Joining Curtis on the highest podium was Jacob Johnson, who competed in the 171-weight class — up from 160 last year — against Zachary Priebe of Service.
Aaron Johnson — who like his twin upped his weight class this season — earned silver against Wasilla’s DeShawn Campbell in the 160-pound event.
Riley Williams also earned a second-place finish in the 125-pound class, falling to Ezekiel Miller of Soldotna.
Both Lathrop and West Valley came through with a pair of medals in the 135- and 215-pound classes. At 135, Malemute Kawaiola Patterson came in second behind South Anchorage’s Dylan Shaw. Wolfpack wrestler Zadock Hawkins beat Soldotna’s Hunter Bras to take third.
In a reversal, Liam Babbit of Soldotna beat West Valley’s Pete Macchione in the 215-pound championship with Lathop’s Henry Rayburn defeating Nolan Gallager of Colony to earn the bronze.
Rounding out Div. I medals for the Interior was Daniel Conley of North Pole, taking down Chugiak’s Spencer Johnson for a third-place win in the 189-pound division.
In Div. II, Delta placed fifth, Eielson came in at seventh and Hutchison placed 29th.
The Huskies’ highlight was Steven Warren defeating Anchorage Christian’s Stephen Scott by fall 3:48 into the match in the 189-pound weight class.
Eielson earned two bronze medals, with Kyler Matteson defeating Redington’s Payton Mecalf at 125 pounds and Nico Mesa taking down opponent Evander Elixman of Sitka in the 135-pound class.