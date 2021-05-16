It was only a non-conference matchup, but the boys of North Pole and West Valley needed Saturday morning’s game at FYSA to see just how far they’ve come since the beginning of the season
Still, Lathrop must feel pretty good to add another notch in the win column.
Nathan Hoop scored two goals for the Malemutes as they took the non-conference win against the Patriots (insert).
The Malemutes have their biggest game of the season coming up this Thursday against the West Valley Wolfpack. In addition to being their biggest rivalry, the game will help determine who takes the second seed and the third seed in the State Tournament.
“We were definitely trying to work on our opportunities to get things in the back of the net,” said head coach Logan Lyle. “Obviously we still need to keep working there, but the opportunities are coming. These guys are starting to pass a lot better, connect with each other, and hopefully we’ll keep rolling against Eielson and have another good tune up game.”
For the Patriots, their conference is already locked up. Still, after unexpectedly tying Monroe this past week, a game against a solid foe in a higher classification was the kind of tune-up they need as they prepare for State.
“We take away what we can from it,” said head coach Damon Crutcher. “It’s a matchup that on paper we’re not supposed to win, but we’d like to be a little bit more competitive obviously. We’ve got short numbers today, but overall we just kind of fell back and treated it like a throw away game it seemed like at times. It was a good opportunity to get some kids that don’t typically don’t play very much playing time. We’ll own that and get back to work on Monday and hopefully have better results against West Valley.”
Lathrop got the scoring started in the opening minutes when Nathan Hoop took the assist from Marco Zambrano and put the ball in the net to give the Malemutes a 1-0 lead. Riley Walters answered back in the 39th minute for the Patriots when he scored on an assist from Luis Rodriguez to tie the game. The Malemutes retook the lead on a goal from Michael Richardson just before halftime.
The second half was a scoreless affair for the first 20 minutes before Hoop collected his second goal of the game to stretch the lead to 3-1 and that’s the way it would remain.
Next up, North Pole will play West Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday while Lathrop will play Eielson the same night.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at Twitter.com/FDNMSports.