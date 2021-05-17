Saturday evening’s baseball game between Lathrop and West Valley didn’t have the same amount of offense as their first matchup, but the ending was just as exciting.
After trailing by two runs entering the final inning of play, the Malemutes scored twice, including Isaac Kim’s walk-off run on a passed ball to win the game for Lathrop 4-3.
Lathrop is now 4-5 on the season while West Valley’s record is unknown.
Lathrop and West Valley had previously met in the first game of the season with Lathrop winning 7-6 on a walk-off walk in the final inning.
The ending to Saturday’s game was just as spectacular.
West Valley struck first as Dilian Swarthout’s pop out scored Teagan Emerson in the third inning to give the Wolfpack a 1-0 advantage.
Emerson’s RBI single in the fourth to score Kaden Davis made it a 2-0 game in favor of the Wolfpack.
Emerson stole home later that inning to give West Valley a 3-0 lead.
Lathrop got on the board in the bottom of the fifth as Thomas Forquer scored on an error to make it 3-1.
Jagan Nautyal’s RBI single scored Fletcher Burnett the next at-bat and the Malemutes found themselves within one of their arch rivals.
In the bottom of the seventh, Lathrop completed their comeback. Burnett’s RBI groundout scored Forquer to tie the game and Kim took home on a passed ball the next at-bat to give the Malemutes the walk-off.
John Haas collected the win on the mound for Lathrop, giving up just two hits and striking out one in two innings to close the game.
Kim led the team with two hits on four at bats and the run scored. Emerson (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI), William Boswood (2-for-3), and Olav Moeller (2-for-4) led the West Valley offense while Emerson also struck out five batters, walked three and gave up three hits in three innings of work.
Next up, the two teams will play each other again on Tuesday at Marlin at 7:30 p.m..
