Lathrop vs. North Pole

Lathrop's Neyah Bayless sets the ball early in the Malemutes' five-set victory at North Pole on Sept. 14. 

 Gavin Struve/News-Miner

North Pole High School’s volleyball team hosted Lathrop on Thursday in a match between the top-two teams in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The Malemutes prevailed, 3-2.

The preceding junior varsity game (JV) foreshadowed the varsity match, as Lathrop’s JV team also won a five-set contest over the Patriots’ JV group.

