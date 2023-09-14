North Pole High School’s volleyball team hosted Lathrop on Thursday in a match between the top-two teams in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The Malemutes prevailed, 3-2.
The preceding junior varsity game (JV) foreshadowed the varsity match, as Lathrop’s JV team also won a five-set contest over the Patriots’ JV group.
The Lathrop varsity team entered the game coming off of five-straight victories across one-set matches at the Valdez Tournament, where head coach David Halbrooks saw improvements in what was a learning experience.
“We’re learning that mistakes are OK,” Halbrooks said postgame. “How we recover from those mistakes makes a big difference.”
That recent experience and time together appeared beneficial, as Malemutes had to stay composed and come back on Thursday. They came through with a different result than when North Pole beat them 2-0 at the West Valley Tournament.
North Pole scored the first point of the match, but Lathrop used a 5-1 run to take control for a few moments. North Pole then rallied back, going ahead 14-8. Four unanswered points for the Malemutes closed the gap, and they retook the lead, 16-15. Lathrop closed out the set 25-20, scoring their final two points on kills from Ruby Tansy.
The Patriots went ahead 5-0 in the second set and built up to a double-digit lead as they controlled the frame. The hosts dominated the second set, 25-7, evening the match.
North Pole took an early lead for a third consecutive set, but this frame was closer. Lathrop appeared to be nearing a tie midway through the set, but a sudden 6-0 run put the Patriots decisively ahead, 22-14. North Pole went on to take the set advantage with a 25-17 win.
The hosts began the fourth set just as they had every other, but Lathrop quickly took a 6-2 lead and extended it. That set the tone for what proved to be the tying set. The Malemutes won the penultimate frame, 25-14, setting the stage for a winner-take-all fifth set.
“They stuck it out,” Halbrooks said postgame. “By the time we got to match three and knew we had to win the fourth, it was push to game five and see where it lands.”
Lathrop took the first five points of the final set. And while the Patriots made things interesting for a moment, the Malemutes held on to win, 15-8.
With the victory, Lathrop improved to 14-7-5 and North Pole drops to 7-6-5. Both team’s next game will against each other in a rematch in North Pole on Tuesday.
