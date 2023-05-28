Soccer
Emilio Garcia/Unsplash

It took penalties Saturday to separate the Lady Wolfpack and Malemutes in a hard-fought game for third place at the ASAA Soccer State Championships in Anchorage, with West Valley ultimately securing the victory.

The Railbelt Conference rivals faced off twice in regular season play, including a 0-0 tie in their first home match of the season and a 4-1 win for Lathrop in their second. West Valley finished the season ranked third in conference (5-4-1) while the Malemutes were first in conference (8-1-1).

