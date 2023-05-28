It took penalties Saturday to separate the Lady Wolfpack and Malemutes in a hard-fought game for third place at the ASAA Soccer State Championships in Anchorage, with West Valley ultimately securing the victory.
The Railbelt Conference rivals faced off twice in regular season play, including a 0-0 tie in their first home match of the season and a 4-1 win for Lathrop in their second. West Valley finished the season ranked third in conference (5-4-1) while the Malemutes were first in conference (8-1-1).
In the semi-final rounds Friday, the Wolfpack lost to South Anchorage and the Malemutes to Dimond. That left them to compete in a consolation round Saturday morning for the third place spot.
The score sat at 0-0 through the first half, but West Valley’s Mary Stordahl scored early in the second to break the deadlock and give the Wolfpack a 1-0 lead.
Fifteen minutes from the match’s end, Lathrop tied it up with a goal from Jordan Lowe.
The goal came quickly after a goal kick by West Valley. Taking back possession, Lathrop turned an attack around and managed to slot one home past the West Valley keeper, Nila Welterlen.
The Wolfpack fought for the rest of the game to get back their lead, but were unable to, pushing the teams into penalty kicks.
Each penalty-taker hit their mark until Lathrop’s sixth trip to the penalty spot. Welterlen kept out the strike, giving the Wolfpack the win.
It was also Welterlen’s birthday, giving the team even more reason to celebrate.
Player of the Game was awarded to West Valley Freshman Mary Stordahl, while West Valley players Hannah Willis, Kara Michaelis and Elizabeth Stordahl made first team all conference and Siwah Welterlen made second team all conference.
