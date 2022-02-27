The Monroe Catholic High School boys basketball team suffered a narrow 38-36 loss in their match-up against the visiting Valdez Buccaneers on Saturday at Monroe’s Boileau Hall gym.
After winning the tip, the Rams lagged in rebounding and struggled to overcome the Buccaneers’ intense defense.
The Rams managed to keep Valdez in check though, with pressure of their own, and held the score even, until a pair of threes from Bryce Tucker and Allen Watson put the Buccaneers up by six. Stefan Felix answered for the Rams with a three of his own to end the quarter with Valdez holding a narrow 10-7 lead.
Led by Watson, Valdez outscored the Rams 10-6 in the second quarter to put the team up 20-13 at the half.
“We were just passing really well, playing together as a team and not being selfish,” Tucker said.
After the half, Monroe staged a comeback that brought the game down to the wire.
Led by Felix, the Rams outscored the Buccaneers 12-10 in the third quarter. Felix connected from behind the arc in the opening minutes of the third and went 4-of-5 from the freethrow line to make it 30-25 heading into the final period of play.
In the fourth, the Rams Trevor Mahler and Billy Bast made a series of buckets that brought Monroe within one basket of a tie multiple times. With less than 30 seconds left on the clock, Bast dropped one in the net and connected on the subsequent foul call to tie the score 36-36.
The Rams were unable to hold on though, and with less than five seconds left, the Buccaneers Hunter Matthews managed a final bucket to put the team up 38-36 for the win. The basket was Matthews’ only one in the game.
“It just came to me and I laid it up,” Matthews said.
Tucker led all scorers with 15 in the game, and Matthews contributed 10 for the Buccaneers. Mahler led the Rams with 12, while Felix chipped in 10, and Jett McCoullough added 7.
In the girls matchup, the Rams solidly defeated the Buccaneers 43-35.
The Buccaneers outscored the Rams 14-9 in the first quarter, before a disappointing second period in which they only put up five. The Rams on the other hand turned it on during the second putting up 18 points, with contributions from seven players to end the half up 27-19.
The teams were evenly matched in the second half, as Monroe held onto the lead for the win.
Sophia Stepovich was the leading scorer for the Rams, putting up nine, while Shannel Kovalsky and Maggie Zaverl added eight each. Kylie Gilbert also put in nine for the Buccaneers to lead her team, while Katarina Taylor contributed eight.