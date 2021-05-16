The Denali Conference Regional went on at Glennallen High School and the MAC Regional took place at West Valley on Saturday. There was another all-important Regional Wrestling Tournament going on Saturday as well, however: The Girls Regional Wrestling Tournament.
The Girls Regional was held at Glennallen High School on Saturday. The Lathrop Lady Malemutes were the top team in the region with six first place finishers. The North Pole Lady Patriots were second with three. Hutchison, Valdez, Eielson, West Valley, and Delta didn’t have any first place finishers while Stu-Valley didn’t send any girls to the contest.
Lathrop’s girls team has a lot to be proud of. Lexy Clemente took home the top placement in the 103 competition, while Autumn Poland won first in the 112 contest. Alysa Stigal was the number one finisher in the 119 category as Kierstyn Bockert won the 125 bracket. McKenzie Hayes took the trophy in the 135 slate, and Heaven Matheny rounded out the first place finishers with the win in the 145 contest. With the exception of the 8-1 Matheny, all the other first place finishers for Lathrop are undefeated this season.
North Pole has plenty to brag about as well. Future collegiate wrestler Dakota Darby remained perfect on the year with a first place finish in the 130 bracket. Emily Bellant took home top honors in the 160 pound rumble. Finally, Megan Parish claimed the first prize in the 189 pound category. Perhaps the most significant result of the tournament was North Pole’s Elizabeth Schumaker, who lost a match for the first time this season. Still, Schumaker took home second place in the 112 contest.
Madison Grapengeter was Delta’s top finisher at second place in the 135 pound contest while Isabella Wall was Eielsons top performer, taking third in the 103 competition. Hailey Loose finished a close second in the 145 contest for Hutchison while Jana Allen of Valdez took second in the 235 match. Mia Olsen (125) and Alice Bent (235) each finished in third place for West Valley.
A full Agate of results will be available in Tuesday’s paper.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him on twitter.com/FDNMsports.