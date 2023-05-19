The Hutchison Hawks defeated the Delta Huskies 22-21 in a Tuesday barnburner that was anyone’s game until the last out. Hutchison gained the walk-off win on a single in the seventh.
The star of the game was Cal Borland, who smacked two triples and three singles in five at-bats for a perfect night at the plate. His single knocked across the winning run in the seventh inning.
Borland, Hutchison's starting pitcher, claimed the win. Middle Reliever Brayden Corrigan and Closer Michael Greist preserved the win for Borland.
”It was an ugly win but we will get our first win under our belt this season,” assistant coach Michael Benson acknowledged. “We came back down 12-18 in the bottom of the fifth and never gave up and willed ourselves to a conference win against Delta with a chance to still get a higher seeding in the Alaska Baseball Central Division 2 Conference.”
Hutchison’s next game is at home today at 6 p.m. on Hutch’s field against the North Pole Patriots.
On Saturday, the Hawks have a double header against the Lathrop Malemutes at noon and 2 p.m.