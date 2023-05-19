Hutchison Hawks Logo

The Hutchison Hawks defeated the Delta Huskies 22-21 in a Tuesday barnburner that was anyone’s game until the last out. Hutchison gained the walk-off win on a single in the seventh.

The star of the game was Cal Borland, who smacked two triples and three singles in five at-bats for a perfect night at the plate. His single knocked across the winning run in the seventh inning.