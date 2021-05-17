The Monroe Catholic Lady Rams got the conference win over Hutchison Saturday afternoon, that’s all that really matters to them.
For the Hutchison Lady Hawks, however, the second game was all they could’ve asked for.
Monroe earned a 16-5 win in 2.5 innings in the Mid-Alaskan Conference match against Hutch early Saturday afternoon to move them to 2-1 in conference play. The second game was a non-conference matchup that the Lady Hawks won 8-5 in three innings, but for Hutch it was the first win they’d earned all season. It was a moment that was a long time coming for them and they’ll take it, conference match or no.
Delaney Ott was the star in the circle for the Rams in game one as she collected eight K’s, but it was the Lady Hawks who got the lead first when Paytin Taylor scored on an error to make it 1-0 Hutchison in the first. The Rams responded quickly as Ott’s two-run RBI single scored Casey Elterman and Kaleigh DeLeon to make it a 2-1 game.
Hutch was looking to get their first win early as they made it a 4-1 game in the second inning beginning with Alana Mosses’ run on a Wild Pitch. Hutch added another two runs on an RBI single with Julie Vang scoring the third. The Rams ended any threat in the second, however, with 14 runs including and Ott RBI triple, Ott RBI single, and and Elterman RBI single. Hutch added another run on a Passed Ball.
Game two, the glory was all Hutchison’s as they scored four runs in the opening inning, including two on an RBI single with Taylor crossing home second. Victoria Evans was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Jayda Russel, and Mosses was walked with the bases loaded to score the fourth run.
Monroe responded with two runs in the bottom first as Cela Stepovich’s RBI single sent DeLeon home for the first run before Stepovich took home on a Wild Pitch to make it 4-2 Hawks. Hutchison added two runs in the top of the second to make it 6-2 and Brityn Ward’s run on an error cut Monroe’s deficit to 6-3.
Taylor was one of two Hutch runners to score in the third to give the Hawks an 8-3 advantage, but Monroe still had another chance. Ott picked up a triple and scored on a Wild Pitch to make it 8-4, and Sam Atchison’s RBI single scored Mayana Rojas to make it 8-5. Hutch got the three outs they needed to claim victory all the same, however.
Monroe will play North Pole on Tuesday while Hutchison is off until May 25th when they play Lathrop.
