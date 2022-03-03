In their last regular season conference game of the season, the Hutchison Hawks boys were on a mission Tuesday night in Delta Junction after losing to the Huskies last weekend at home.
After one quarter of play, the Hawks jumped out to a 23-11 lead behind the 8 points apiece from Zane Robinson and Evan Moss. Hutch would never relinquish the lead again. Although Hutch was up 54-37 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter, the Huskies went on a 9-0 run to finish the quarter and the lead was only 8. In the fourth, the Huskies ran out of gas in their comeback attempt, and the Hawks held on with a 69-62 victory.
Sophomore center Zane Robinson had his best game of his career finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Evan Moss led the way with 23 points while Ryan Young finished with 11. Delta once again were paced by Joel Gonzalez and Ricky Mitchell, who finished with 23 and 21 points, respectively. The Hawks went 2-1 against the Huskies during the regular season and will face the familiar foe again in the first round of the Aurora Conference Regional Tournament in Valdez, March 10-12.