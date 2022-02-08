The Hutchison Hawks girls varsity split their two game set last weekend at home against the Galena Hawks. On Friday, Hutch lost 42-31 but bounced back with a 35-22 win Saturday afternoon on Senior Recognition Day. Senior Paityn Taylor led the way with 12 points while Grace Ewan contributed 11. Senior Chloe Parker rounded out the scoring with 6 points. Hutchison’s seniors were honored ahead of Saturday’s win, including Noelia Toscano, Esme Peschke, Paityn Taylor, Chloe Parker and Kayla Leu-Clark.
The Hutchison Hawks boys varsity swept their two game homestand last weekend against Galena. On Friday night Hutch won 68-37 and didn’t slow down on Saturday afternoon as they cruised to a 80-46 win on Senior Appreciation Day. Appropriately, four seniors led the way in scoring as Evan Moss had a game-high 30 points including 9/12 from the charity stripe. Ryan Young netted 14 points including four 3-pointers. Zach Person and Jake Rosenthal rounded the scoring with 10 and 9 points, respectively.
Hutchison honored six seniors before the game, including Ka’eo Patterson, Jake Rosenthal, Evan Moss, Ryan Young, Zach Person and Hugh Matherly.