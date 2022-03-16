The No. 2 seeded Hutchison Hawks boys squandered a 17 point third quarter lead in a loss to the No. 3 seed Delta Junction Huskies on the opening day of the 3A Aurora Conference Regional basketball tournament in Valdez on Thursday.
That meant the Hawks would have to fight their way out of the losers bracket and win three games in two days to advance to the 3A state tournament in Anchorage.
First game Hutch took down the Galena Hawks 57-24 and then narrowly defeated a scrappy Eielson Ravens squad 48-47 so that left a familiar foe awaiting in the second place game, the Delta Junction Huskies.
The Huskies lost to the Aurora champion Valdez Buccaneers a day earlier so a rubber match game vs Hutch would decide their state playoff lives as the season series was tied at 2-2.
The Hawks came out strong with consecutive three pointers from Evan Moss and Hugh Matherly and took a 15-10 after one quarter of play. In the second quarter Hutch kept their foot on the gas and took a 30-15 lead at halftime while capitalizing on the foul trouble of Delta all-conference guard JoeNiel Gonzalez, who was saddled with three fouls.
The Hawks kept their double digit lead throughout the second frame behind the heavy lifting of all-conference senior guards Ryan Young and Evan Moss, who scored nine points a piece in the second half in route to a 54-41 victory.
Moss finished with 20 points on the day and averaged 14 ppg in the tourney. Young had 16 points and averaged that same total throughout the tournament.
The X-factor for the Hawks was the resurgence of senior Hugh Matherly who scored 15 points including four 3-pointers and averaged 10 points per game in four games.
Delta’s JoeNiel Gonzales scorched the net for a game high 28 pts but had little help in the scoring column in the loss.
Hutch will wait to hear their seeding and who they play on the March Madness Alaska Selection Show on March 20th at 6 pm on the NFHS Network.
The 3A state tournament will take place March 23-26 in Anchorage at the Alaska Airlines Center.